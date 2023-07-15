After the latest investigation by UEFA to ensure that the Financial Fairplay is complied with in the clubs, the organization has considered that FC Barcelona will be fined 500,000 euros. This UEFA inspection covers the last 4 years, from 2019 to 2022, and this is the last time it examined clubs based on the old Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, according to the 2018 edition.
Why does this fine arrive at FC Barcelona?
According to UEFA, the Spanish club “improperly reported gains from “elimination of intangible assets” that should not have been counted as income, according to the FPF rules” as its statement says, although it does not specify which asset it was.
When did this misrepresentation occur?
The fine corresponds to the 2022 financial year. It is not a serious case, since it is considered that they are not relevant income according to the regulations and it was also used to fine other clubs. Another of the prominent clubs is Manchester United, which in its case received a fine of 300,000 euros for not reaching a balance between signings and leaving players.
Is it related to the “Negreira Case”?
No. The Negreira Case continues to be a judicial process that on this occasion has nothing to do with the sanction imposed. The decision on the resolution of the Negreira Case is still pending the Appeal meeting to ratify the favorable report of the two instructors, who consider that there are not enough arguments to sanction the Barça club or exclude it from the Champions League for the next 2023-season. 2024.
Despite the UEFA statement, FC Barcelona will go to the Appeals Committee and the TAS if necessary, considering the measure disproportionate and remembering that LaLiga considered the sale of 10% of the TV rights to Sixth Street appropriate.
