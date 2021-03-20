Mother’s Day is an annual celebration held on different dates in different parts of the world for mothers and their honor. The celebration is by presenting greeting cards, flowers, gifts to mothers and visits.

The celebration of Mother’s Day is one of the celebrations that appeared in the twentieth century, in honor of the role of mothers in raising children and their influence in their societies.

The date of celebrating Mother’s Day differs from one country to another, as the celebration of Mother’s Day in the Arab world falls on March 21 of each year.

The idea of ​​celebrating Mother’s Day in the Arab countries goes back to the Egyptian journalist Ali Amin, founder of “Akhbar Al-Youm” newspaper in 1955.

In the Middle East, Egypt was the first country to celebrate Mother’s Day on March 21, and the beginning was in 1956 when a mother visited the late journalist Mustafa Amin in his office in the Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm and told him her story and how she became a widow and her children are young, and she did not marry, and devoted her life For their sake, until they graduated from university, got married, took their lives and completely turned away from it. In their famous column “Fikra”, Mustafa Amin and Ali Amin wrote that they propose to devote a day to the mother as a day to give back and a reminder of her thanks.

In the United States, dedicating a mother’s day goes back to the American author Julia Ward Howe, who proposed celebrating this holiday in the United States of America in 1872, with the aim of enabling mothers to participate in peace marches at the time.

In 1908, a group of mothers led by Anna Jarvis organized a campaign to celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May, which coincides with the anniversary of her mother’s death, and the invitation was adopted by many cities in the United States, and later in 1914, US President Wilson approved this date as a holiday For the mother, Mother’s Day is a public holiday in the United States, and many countries have adopted this date.

And because the American celebration is on the second Sunday of May, so the date of its celebration varies from year to year.

Among the countries that celebrate it according to the American calendar are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bangladesh, China, Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Croatia, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Malta, the Philippines, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Turkey, Venezuela and Zambia.

Britain celebrates Mother’s Day on the last Sunday of March every year and is known as one of the mothers.

Norway is the only country in the world that celebrates Mother’s Day in February, specifically on the second Sunday of February. Sweden celebrates Mother’s Day on the last Sunday of June, and France celebrates it on the first Sunday in June annually.