The truth is that, although it seems so, the water in the drain does not go faster in the end. The speed at which the water comes out of the drain depends on what is above it, because all of that puts pressure on it. It is as if it were a piston, the more it has on top, the more pressure there is and the faster it comes out. It is defined by Torricelli’s theorem that we have known since the 17th century. And in the drain, the water has the pressure of the air plus the pressure of the water itself; As less water remains, the air pressure remains the same, but the water pressure decreases.

As the water goes down the drain, it has less thrust and loses speed. There comes a time when the speed drops so much that it stops. And in the end there is even a pool of water that does not even fall. It looks great if you do a simple experiment at home.

You take a plastic cup and make a hole in the base. You put a finger to cover the hole and fill the glass with water. When you remove your finger and allow the water to flow out of the hole, you can see that at first it flows out much faster and as there is less water left in the glass, the speed decreases because the pressure also decreases. And at the end it comes out so slowly that you can see the drops separated from each other. As soon as you tilt the glass, it will be perfectly clear that, at first, the water comes out at a certain angle, it is like a parabolic shot. Like when you kick a ball, depending on the speed at which the water comes out, the arc is greater or less. And what you see in this experiment is that the arc decreases as there is less water left, which is proof that its speed also decreases.

This is studied a lot in engineering. In addition to pressure, the speed at which the liquid descends through the drain (or through any tube) is also affected by other phenomena: due to surface tension, the water that runs through the center is freer than the one that is attached to the drain. wall, and that increases if the drain also has an elbow and causes that not all the water goes at the same speed; the increase in speed simultaneously produces turbulence that also affects the shape and speed at which the liquid descends. And to all this is added that the water can have different viscosity because it contains soap or foam or any other product. And all those physical phenomena have to be taken into account, so it’s a very complex problem.

But the question makes a lot of sense because we all have the impression that what happens is precisely that, that in the end, the water that goes down the drain goes faster. And this is so because when you are watching the water fall down the drain, what you see is the upper part of the water, and that has a very small speed. What is happening below, in the drain, you do not see, you do not observe the water that falls. But when it has been almost completely emptied, then you do see the water falling and you can appreciate the speed at which it goes down, something that you couldn’t do before because the water above covered what was passing below. And for that reason when you finally can actually see the water going down the drain, you have the impression that it is going faster, even though it is not.

Ruth Lazkoz She is a PhD in Physics and a professor and researcher at the University of the Basque Country.

Question sent by José Antonio Nuñez.

Coordination and writing:Victoria Bull

we answeris a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by theDr. Antoni Esteve Foundationand the programL’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members ofAMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions to[email protected]or by Twitter #werespond.

