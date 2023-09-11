The Pope’s envoy for peace in Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who must travel to China as part of the mission commissioned by Francishighlighted this Monday that China’s role in achieving peace in Ukraine, being “one of its most important elements.”

“It must be a peace chosen by the Ukrainians with the guarantees, the commitment, the effort of everyone. And it is clear that China’s is perhaps one of the most important elements,” Zuppi told the Italian media on the sidelines of a meeting of the community of Sant’Egidio in Berlin.

Zuppi, chosen by the Pope to attempt mediation in the war in Ukraine, as well as to achieve the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, has already visited Kiev and then Moscow, without, for the moment, obtaining results.

Regarding when he will visit Beijing, the pope’s envoy did not want to give dates and limited himself to pointing out: “Times are notoriously eternal, those of the Holy See, and those of China are notoriously very long.”

Regarding the recent criticism from Ukrainian officials received by Francis, whom the Kiev authorities accused of praising Russian imperialism in a talk with a group of Russian students, the cardinal said that they do not endanger his peace mission.

“I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it, also because mediation has never been talked about, it has never been mediation. It has always been a mission, the pope immediately explained it and repeated it, what is his expectation of this mission and that it was precisely not nor is it ‘mediation’, but rather it is helping”.

Velyka Dymerka, in Ukraine, after 500 days of the war in Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

On the 6th, the Pope met in the Vatican with the Ukrainian bishops, who told him that certain statements and gestures of his, as well as those of the Holy See“are painful and difficult for the Ukrainian people, who are currently bleeding in the fight for their dignity and independence,” as they reported in a note.

Upon returning from his recent trip to Mongolia, the pope explained that in his talk with young Russians he did not praise Russian imperialism, but rather encouraged “the preservation of the heritage” and “the transmission of Russian culture.”

“I think it is very clear and that if there are some clouds obviously they have already cleared or will clear: they are understandable in such a tense situation. I think the Ukrainian Government and people know the support that the Church and Pope Francis have always had to their suffering,” Zuppi said.

“The paths to peace are sometimes unpredictable, they need the commitment of everyone. We need a great alliance for peace and to push everyone in the same direction,” he concluded.

