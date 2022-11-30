A US government official has defended his economic plan to combat inflation and climate change, a move France has branded protectionist, just before US President Joe Biden is due to host his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

A senior White House official assured reporters that the IRA also presents “opportunities for European businesses” and that they will work to help Europeans better understand it.

According to the official, the IRA will be part of the agenda in the meetings held by Biden and Macron and that “an answer will be given” to the concerns of the French side. The Law includes aid to companies that invest in clean technologies, as well as million-dollar subsidies to companies that invest in the US.

But in France they are seeking to launch a program that counteracts the possible effects of the IRA and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, wants the European Union to tell the US that their program “is not acceptable.”

Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday night and will visit NASA’s Washington headquarters with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. The visit seeks to deepen the cooperation of both countries in space exploration, which began 60 years ago, as well as strengthen their ties in the fight against climate change.

IRA, the law of controversy

IRA includes 369,000 million dollars of subsidies to invest in green technologies, as long as they are carried out in the United States, but Europe considers that the initiative is detrimental to the industrial base of the EU and violates rules of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

The main complaint from Europe, a major trading partner of the United States, is that the law would give American companies a business advantage. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said the IRA gives incentives that “discriminate against the EU’s car, renewable energy, battery and energy-intensive industries.”

This law contemplates, for example, up to 7,500 dollars in subsidies to buyers of electric vehicles manufactured in the United States, which would mean a direct blow to the European automotive sector in the short term, where France and Germany are major producers and would be affected.

The European Union has said that it wants the same preferential conditions that the United States has with Canada and Mexico regarding electric vehicles, something that Washington has not yet responded to and that will surely be brought to the table during Macron’s visit to the United States. .

Macron is the first leader to be honored by Biden with a state visit since he arrived at the White House in January 2021.

with EFE