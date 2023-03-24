The president of United States, Joe Bidengave the go-ahead to the law on Monday to declassify the documents about the origin of the covid approved by the US Congress at the beginning of the month.

“I share the objective of Congress to publish all possible information on the origin of covid-19,” said the president in a statement announcing his signing of the law, the last step remaining for its promulgation.

The norm requests the National Director of Intelligence, Avril Haines, to declassify the information related to the origin of the covid-19pointing out that there are reasons to believe that the covid-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (China), a theory for which, so far, there is no evidence.

In his message, Biden stressed that his government will continue to analyze all information regarding the possible origins of the disease, “including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The Democrat clarified that he will allow the declassification of all information “that is possible” without jeopardizing national security.

The director of the US federal police (FBI), Christopher Wray, expressed his belief in late February that the pandemic was “probably” caused by a leak in a wuhan labdespite the fact that many scientists consider that the most plausible theory is that the virus jumped from animals to humans.

However, two US intelligence agencies – one from the Department of Energy and the other from the FBI– point to the laboratory theory, although with “low” or “moderate” confidence, according to the US network NPR, while four agencies opt for the theory of natural origin.

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) are investigating the origin of the virus. One of his stops is the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) expert group investigating the origin of the coronavirus raised the possibility that the raccoon dog, an animal sold in the Wuhan market where the pandemic began, was key in transmission of the pathogen to humans.

Recently revealed data from laboratory samples taken in the market indicate a strong presence of DNA from this animal, and photos of the Huanan market in Wuhan (central China) prove that its meat or derived products were sold in stalls, the organization highlighted in a statement.

The international organization emphasized on Friday, when this new advance in the investigations into the mysterious origin of covid-19 was revealed, that the different hypotheses about the origin of the coronavirus continue to stand, which has caused almost 7 million deaths, 5,000 of these just the last week.

Among these hypotheses would be, in addition to the transmission from one or several animals to humans, the one that poses a contagion through the food chain, or the one that considers that it could have accidentally left a laboratory where it was kept for study.

