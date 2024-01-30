It has been almost 20 years since the United States began to impose sanctions on Venezuela, which intensified starting in 2015, in order to pressure the departure of Nicolás Maduro. However, in a report presented by the United States Congressional Office of Research Services, The country recognizes that these did not achieve the purpose of evicting the Venezuelan president.

In the report, Congress also recognizes that “sanctions contributed to an unprecedented economic crisis in Venezuela, causing 7.7 million Venezuelans to flee since 2015.”

Now, again, the United States has revoked a recent license granted to Minerver, the South American country's gold company.

This decision responds to the disqualification of María Corina Machado to run for the presidential election scheduled for this year. This is general license 43, which authorized transactions related to Minerven, one of the four reliefs granted by the administration of US President Joe Biden last October and that extended until April.

Also, this Tuesday, the US Government said that “the actions of Nicolás Maduro and his representatives in Venezuela, including the arrest of members of the democratic opposition and the prohibition of candidates from competing in this year's presidential elections, are inconsistent with the agreements signed in Barbados last October by representatives of Nicolás Maduro and the Unitary Platform.”

As a result of the above, in the words of Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department, the United States will not renew General License 44, which provides relief to the Venezuelan oil and gas sector when it expires on April 18, 2024.In total, there are some 923 sanctions imposed, according to data from the Anti-Blockade Observatory.

Who do the sanctions really affect?

The most severe sanctions are those of the oil industry. The report reveals that the government of former United States President Donald Trump had plans to impose additional sanctions on Venezuela in the financial sphere, which already make existing sanctions difficult to access credit and international trade.

Petróleos de Venezuela is the company that has suffered the greatest impact. PDVSA is the country's main source of income and Therefore, it has the most complex measures, which has forced Caracas to sell its crude oil at a discount.

Maduro, in his memory and account this year, assured that because of the measures, described as “unilateral and coercive,” PDVSA stopped producing 3,993 million barrels of oil, which meant a loss for the country of 323 billion dollars, “nothing more than the missiles that fell on the oil industry.”

For analysts, this affects citizens, who suffer the effects of the sanctions. “I am of the opinion and I am in favor of the fact that the sanctions have no reason to exist, that they are unfair, that they have done a lot of damage to all of us Venezuelans who live, work, bet and believe in the country,” José told EL TIEMPO. Grasso, renowned specialist in economics, finance and banking.

The concern also extends to businessmen, who in a scenario of easing sanctions, in which the relief granted in October is maintained, projected a growth of 10 percent for Venezuela in 2024, higher than the 3 percent in 2023.

“We want there to be an awareness and the fact is that the sanctioning model did not work because to the extent that a country becomes impoverished, “The transformations are more complicated,” Adán Celis, president of Fedecámaras, the country's main business union, told this newspaper.

The United States insists that the relief of sanctions is subject to compliance with the Barbados agreement signed between the Government and the opposition. The Congressional report also points out that in December the Maduro government released 20 political prisoners, 10 imprisoned Americans and Leonard Francis, an American fugitive, in exchange Alex Saab was handed over. This is part of the Barbados agreements, not just the empowerment of politicians.

According to the latest study by the polling company Datanalisis, More than 70 percent of Venezuelans ask the United States to immediately lift the sanctions imposed on the countryregardless of your political position.

On the other hand, the latest opinion study by the firm Polianalítico, 81.7 percent of Venezuelans reject economic sanctions. According to this firm, most economic analysts agree that the Venezuelan economy will grow in 2024, but only if there is relief.

The Venezuelan Finance Observatory proposes two scenarios: If the licenses are maintained for only 6 months, the GDP could grow 4 percent; If the licenses are maintained throughout 2024, GDP could grow 8 percent.

With the sanctions relief granted in October, the country presented economic improvement reflected in inflation that stood at around 3 percent.

