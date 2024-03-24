The commercial dispute between Washington and Beijing It's red hot again. This time on behalf of the social network TikTok which the US Congress is pushing for the Chinese parent company to ByteDance is separated from the management of the platform in USA.

In fact, last week the House of Representatives totested a bill that bans TikTok throughout the territory if ByteDance He does not sell his participation. However, the initiative – which has the support of the White House – must now go to the Senate to be approved.

The truth is that this new episode once again stirs the waters between the two main powers on the planet and highlights how this type of digital platforms have become increasingly relevant and a spearhead between governments.

And in recent years, this social network has become one of China's most valuable assets. Only in USAFor example, 170 million users are registered in its database, which is equivalent to almost half of the country's population, according to official figures. And in the world it is one of the most popular applications, along with Facebook and Instagram

Washington, meanwhile, alleges that TikTok is a serious threat to its national security. According to lawmakers, Beijing-based ByteDance is required to share sensitive data of its users with the Chinese Communist Partysomething they flatly deny.

In addition, the United States intelligence community accused Beijing of using TikTok to influence the midterm elections in 2022. And, now, these experts believe that China could use its reach through TikTok to spread misleading content that interferes with the 2024 presidential election.

United States Congress. Photo:Chip Somodevilla. AFP – EL TIEMPO Archive Share

How did TikTok become a relevant piece of the geopolitical board?

TikTok is a platform where its users share short videos of all kinds and cover a wide range of variety.. Everything you can imagine. The content varies from educational or news videos, through cooking recipes, restaurant recommendations, movies or books, to more “lighter” topics, such as dance or entertainment videos.

But what is really revolutionary and why it is in the eye of the hurricane, is that its algorithm makes personalized recommendations with a high level of precision for each person. This translates into greater consumption time by its users.

The algorithm is “valuable because TikTok is sticky. “People spend more time on TikTok than on other social networks,” explains James Andrew Lewis, a technology expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), to the AFP agency.

TikTok achieves this by analyzing huge amounts of user data, such as their interactions in the application and their location, to offer them content that is increasingly in line with what the user wants and searches for. And its operation is a very well kept secret.

Other social networks also have their own algorithms, that analyze user data, but analysts say that TikTok has been so successful that some consider it the company's most valuable asset.

And, according to the debates of legislators in the US Congress, China would be using TikTok and its algorithm to launch an operation designed to influence domestic politics, something for which there is no clear evidence.

The other issue of concern is the use of data from 170 million users that the company has. US lawmakers and security agencies say TikTok poses a threat because China can access and use the huge volumes of data the app collects to spy on and manipulate millions of users.

TikTok denies these allegations and claims that it has spent around $1.5 billion on the “Texas Project,” under which American users' data is stored in the United States. TikTok claims that, within the framework of this project, the algorithm and data of American users is stored on Oracle servers in the United States.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported in January that ByteDance employees in China were updating TikTok's algorithm so frequently that Project Texas employees couldn't track all the changes.

By the way, in statements collected by the AFP agency, the executive president of TitTok, Shou Zi Chew, denies that TikTok is “manipulated by any government” or that Beijing has ever asked for data from American users. Even senior Chinese officials claim that This is an operation designed by the United States to undermine the competitiveness of Chinese technology companies.

TikTok app. Photo:iStok. Share

How serious would the alleged manipulation through TikTok be?

Analyst Lewis, in an article published on the official CSIS website, assures that three potential sources of danger to national security have been identified due to the use of TikTok in the country.. Two of them were already mentioned: the manipulation of personal data and the “Chinese operation” to influence people through content.

Lewis, however, doesn't think these two are as worrying as the third.

“China collects personal data on Americans and has been doing so for at least a decade, but there is no evidence that it has found a way to profit from this,” Lewis says in his article on the data handling point.

Regarding influence through content and algorithm, the analyst also believes that it is an “overrated” concern.

“One issue where TikTok has been used in an effort to shape political opinions and distort facts is the conflict in Gaza, but this is not the result of China's activities. It reflects the spontaneous efforts of users. This type of problem is a characteristic of social networks, where unselected and unverified information is the norm,” he notes in his text, removing iron from the hypothesis about how much influence Beijing has on this point.

However, for Lewis, the main concern is the third point of discussion in the US Congress. This has to do with the voluntary downloading of TikTok on people's cell phones, which “allows China to inject malware (malicious software).”

“A real risk area is installing and updating the TikTok app. In fact, users are voluntarily downloading Chinese software that they have little or no knowledge of on their devices. Even if the app has been vetted and declared clean by an app store, there is no guarantee that future updates and patches will include malware,” says Lewis.

In other words, 'malicious software' is a program, mostly imperceptible by users, used to steal data, damage or alter operating systems, among other functions.

“Several solutions to this problem have been proposed, but not all of them are feasible. Forcing ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to get rid of valuable and highly profitable assets and sell them to an American owner could reduce the risk, but it is impossible,” adds the expert.

The upcoming debate in the Senate and the next steps

These are all some of the reasons why the United States wants to ban TikTok or ensure that its operation falls to a US operator. In fact, Donald Trump's former Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchinsaid he wants to gather investors to buy the company.

“I think the legislation should be passed and I think it should be sold,” Mnuchin told CNBC, assuring that Tiktok is “a big business and (…) should be owned by American companies.”

For now, the debate is now in the hands of the Senate. There, Democrats have majorities. However, the bench still does not agree on what it wants to do. According to The New York Times, Even if the project is approved, it may face legal problems in the different courts of the country, which could delay its application.

The truth is that this new saga of disputes threatens to further strain relations between Washington and Beijing. China assured that it will take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its interests.

Beijing wants to avoid a forced sale to protect Chinese companies, commented Zhang Yi, founder of the technology research company iiMedia, based in Guangzhou, China.

“Once the precedent is set, other Chinese companies may suffer a similar fate in the future,” he added.

Hu Xijin, former editor of the Chinese nationalist newspaper Global Times, urged ByteDance not to bow to American pressure. “The essence of this matter is commercial theft,” he wrote this month.

CARLOS JOSÉ REYES GARCÍA

INTERNATIONAL DEPUTY EDITOR

TIME