The flags of Texas and Chile are very similar to each otherbut few know the true story. Generally, People often confuse themsince they are almost identical and the only thing that varies is the location of the white star and the extension of the red color.

According to several experts in vexillologythe study of flags, the Texas flag was Coined much later than the Chilean one (1817). But the Texan can be seen as a tribute to the American flagwith influences from other countries. However, They discarded that both flags were connected.

Like the Texas flag, the Chilean flag is known as “The Lone Star”, but the colors have different meanings. The red of the Chilean flag symbolizes the blood shed during its independence, the blue the sky and the white the snow of the Andes mountain range.

On the other hand, The colors of Texas are Red for bravery, blue for loyalty and white for purity, according to the Texas flag statuteIt is also explained that the original Texans wanted an independent flag, but one that would recall their American origins.

What is the origin of the Texas flag?



Who designed the Texas flag is a matter of debate between locals and historians. While the Texans claim that it was Charles B. Stewarta prominent figure of the early years of the State, the vexillologists They do not dare to assure that this was so..

Charles A. Spain is a leading Houston historian who researched For years the origin of the Texan flag and assured in dialogue with Dallas News“I could not find any document written in Stewart’s handwriting, any letter from Stewart or addressed to Stewart, that said Stewart designed the flag.”

Another cartoonist of the time, Peter Krag (like Stewart) left old sketches with the flag of Texasbut it is not known for certain who was the first. What is clear is that It has nothing to do with the Chilean flagmore than its resemblance.