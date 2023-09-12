The so-called ‘Darién Gap’, on the border between Colombia and Panama, is becoming a new headache for the United States with high political implications.

The record number of immigrants from the region who are taking this route to reach the United States was already causing enormous public health and safety problems in these two neighboring countries. But now both US officials and congressmen are beginning to perceive it as the new frontier in their fight against illegal immigration.

Last week, during a hearing in the Western Hemisphere subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Marco Rubio raised the concern and put it in the context of domestic politics.

“There are a record number of Venezuelan and Ecuadorian migrants finding themselves in the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama. In five to six weeks or less, some of those people will begin to arrive at our southern border. I am really interested in knowing how we work not only with the other transit countries, but ultimately with our own immigration enforcement officials, to prepare for that type of surge,” Rubio said.

In other words, For the Senator, the alarm over the famous migrant caravans that usually form in Central America now also have their origin in this dangerous border crossing.

Doctors Without Borders provides humanitarian care to migrants after crossing the Darien.

According to Rubio, there is an increase in the number of Ecuadorians migrating to the United States through this route as a consequence of the deterioration of security in this country, which he attributes, in part, to the growing presence of Colombian drug trafficking cartels in That country.

Rubio’s statements coincided with the trip last week of a high-level US delegation that visited Colombia and Panama as well as the border area in the Darien jungles to evaluate the situation.

The mission was led by National Security Advisor for Homeland Security Liz Sherwood-Randall, Under Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma, head of Southern Command General Laura Richardson, Under Secretary of Defense for Hemispheric Affairs and Defense National, Melissa Dalton, the Under Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy of the Department of Homeland Security, Blas Núñez -Neto, the Special Assistant to the President and NSC Coordinator for the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, Katie Tobin, and the Director of Southern Command Operations, Rear Admiral Thomas Allan.

Venezuelan migrant helps her daughter while they cross the Darien jungle

The level of the delegation speaks for itself. But the inclusion of a military component in it is even more telling..

“In Colombia, Sherwood-Randall met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, to discuss the important initiatives that Colombia is carrying out in collaboration with the United States to disrupt transnational criminal groups that exploit migrants…He also described the critical need to build on these efforts to deter irregular migration and address the humanitarian and environmental crisis in the Darien region,” the White House said.

In Panama the delegation met with President Laurentino Cortizo to discuss mechanisms to “effectively reduce unprecedented irregular migratory flows in the region and the importance of increasing enforcement measures to deter irregular movement and expand safe legal avenues for migration”.

The Darién is one of the crossings for migrants heading to the United States. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

In both countries, the White House said, Officials visited points in the Darien to evaluate what additional steps the US can take to assist in the efforts being made.

In any case the situation is critical. Also last week, non-governmental organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights sounded the alarm regarding the record increase in migrants crossing the area and the precarious health conditions they face.

According to Doctors Without Borders, more than 50,000 people were registered transiting through El Darién in August alone.

Humanitarian organizations are not able to cope with the increase in the number of people arriving every day.

“Humanitarian organizations are not able to cope with the increase in the number of people arriving every day,” said José Lobo, project coordinator of this NGO in Panama.

In fact, a number of more than 330,000 people have already crossed this jungle area so far this year and they already exceed the 250,000 registered in 2022.

“We are concerned about the risks and vulnerabilities faced by the unprecedented number of migrants and refugees crossing the Darien Gap. So far this year, more than 330,000 people have crossed the Darien Gap, the highest annual number on record so far. date. One in five were children,” said Marta Hurtado, UN spokesperson.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68