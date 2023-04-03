After spending 90 days in the United States After narrowly losing the Brazilian presidency in last year’s October elections, the former president Jair Bolsonaro He returned to his country last week stirring up spirits.

Although analysts agree that his return marks his intention to establish himself as the fiercest opposition figure against the left-wing government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho has just completed three months in front of the Executive, point out that the country could rush towards a new period of polarization.

Bolsonaro traveled to Florida on December 30two days before the inauguration ceremony of Lula, whom he never congratulated on his victory, which he considered “unfair” moreover.

With his departure from the country, the former president left a kind of vacuum in the Brazilian right in which, although new political faces emerged, so far none enjoys strong leadership, which is why the right remains atomized.

Although Bolsonaro says that he does not pretend to be the “leader of the opposition”, he did anticipate that he intends to “tour Brazil, do politics and keep up the flag of conservatism.”

“His return marks a challenge for the Lula government. Until now, the Brazilian right did not have a clear leadership. The return of Bolsonaro restores his spokesperson in the opposition and in various right-wing political sectors of the country. The ex-president will probably want to gain more influence in the face of next year’s local elections”, Analyst Leandro Lima from the firm Control Risks explained to this newspaper.

Without losing time, Bolsonaro He met with several of his Liberal Party (PL) allies, including deputies and former ministers, according to images released by the party. “The right is coming together more and more,” said the former president, warning that “there can be no collaboration” with the Lula government.

After a practically “quiet” quarter and without “making opposition”his return to Brazil could pose a challenge to Lula’s presidency, according to Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Lula “will now have to govern with an articulated opposition, after months of dispersion. That can make a big difference,” Nicolau said.

At the beginning of January of this year, Bolsonaro sympathizers attacked the Esplanade of the Ministries, a square that houses the headquarters of the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches.. And, fearing a similar scene, as soon as Bolsonaro announced his arrival, the authorities reinforced security measures to avoid excesses.

Although none of that happened, many in the country they wonder if the South American giant could see the scene of the assault repeated again.

“We can expect the polarization to grow because Bolsonaro is going to use rhetorical resources and social networks to start an anti-Lula and anti-left speech. But the truth is, people in Brazil are tired of the polarization that took place in the campaign”, and there may be a measure of calm, Lima notes.

Supporters of former President Bolsonaro awaited him upon his arrival early Thursday morning at the Brasilia airport.

court pressure

Parallel to the political arena, the former president will also have to face difficulties with the law. Bolsonaro is the subject of five investigations subject to prison sentences in the Federal Supreme Courtthe most recent open for his possible role as instigator of the assault on the three powers on January 8.

In addition, he runs the risk of being declared “ineligible” if he is convicted in any of the 16 cases being processed by the Superior Electoral Tribunal, which is investigating possible political and economic abuses in the 2022 presidential elections.



If convicted, he could be banned from contesting elections for eight years, leaving him out of the 2026 election. Bolsonaro will also have to account for a set of jewels given away by Saudi Arabia during his term, which would have entered Brazil irregularly.

The Federal Police summoned him to give a statement on April 5, international agencies confirmed. The return of Bolsonaro, however, excites part of the Brazilians, as the merchant Cassia Christina. “The government needs a strong opposition because it is plunging the country into an economic debacle (…).

Bolsonaro is the name of the right, forgotten many years ago,” said this 32-year-old woman in Rio de Janeiro.

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME