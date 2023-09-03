Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/03/2023 – 12:10

Complaints that the law resonates with gender violence and opens up room for the defense of abusers cast doubt on its role in protecting children and young people. When a couple divorces, the frustration can be transmitted to the children, and one of the parties can influence the child to hate the other. According to Brazilian legislation, the act of parental alienation occurs when one of the caregivers interferes with the psychological formation of the child or adolescent so that they repudiate the other parent.

But there is a catch: there are reports of mothers who try to distance their son or daughter from abusive or aggressive ex-partners and are accused of parental alienation, having their objections discredited as the result of jealousy or revenge. Thus, the Parental Alienation Law (LAP), in force in the country since 2010, has been debated for supposedly opening a loophole for abusers to get rid of accusations and for being used with a gender bias that harms and invalidates women.

The bill that fully revokes the LAP presented by Senator Magno Malta (PL-ES) with a report by Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) was approved by the Human Rights Commission and now awaits analysis by the Social Affairs Commission.

The problematic origin of the concept

For experts, the origin of the concept of parental alienation is quite problematic. The term was coined in the 1980s by the American psychiatrist Richard Gardner to designate a supposed syndrome that would affect children and adolescents whose parents were involved in high-conflict divorces, causing them to raise false accusations against one of the parents. Gardner’s clinical studies are considered pseudoscientific and his theory has been discredited by several medical, psychiatric and psychological associations. Gardner’s precepts always subjected the mother to the role of alienating, hysterical, and exaggeratedly reactive when discovering the rape, in addition to naturalizing pedophilia and inserting the father in the role of someone who needs help to deal with his sexual desire.

The “syndrome” element was rejected, but the idea of ​​alienation gained ground in family courts in several countries. For some experts, the Brazilian law would still be directly linked to Gardner’s proposals and should be annulled. For others, the practice of ex-partners manipulating children in disputes over the end of a relationship is common and has harmful impacts on the well-being and emotional formation of the child, and should therefore have legal support to be punished.

Gender violence tool

The UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, believes that the concept of parental alienation is used as a continuum of gender violence in an institutionalized way by the State. “It occurs as a result of negative and sexist stereotypes, lack of training in the judiciary and victims’ lack of access to legal assistance,” Alsalem tells DW.

One of the sexist patterns of resorting to parental alienation would be the characterization of the mother as vindictive and delusional by her partner, by the courts and by experts.

“In a large number of cases, mothers who object to their children’s contact with the father or attempt to restrict him are considered by the evaluators to be obstructive or malicious, and it is said that there is no basis for their reservations, even when there are good reasons. reasons or even proof of domestic violence, and also sexual violence,” reports Alsalem.

This phenomenon is evident in a study by the Law, Gender and Plural Identities Research Group of the Federal University of Rio Grande (FURG), authored by Sheila Stolz and Sibele de Lima Lemos, which shows that in more than 90% of the 118 decisions of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul analyzed in 2019 and 2020, women are accused of alienation.

The parent who lives with the child is usually the one accused of alienation and, in the vast majority of cases, the children live with the mother. Unbalanced, disguised, aggressive and seductive are just some of the pejorative terms directed at women in parental alienation processes. The survey also reveals that, in the analyzed actions, 79 demoralizing stereotypes in relation to women were reproduced. In relation to men, there were only 11, including terms such as immature, insecure, antisocial or suspicious.

The Coletivo Mães Na Luta group gathers complaints from women who allege that lawsuits involving the accusation of parental alienation caused them to lose custody of their children to abusers. The reports point to erroneous, doubtful or “bought” psychological reports by former partners, threats, attempts at silencing, and victimization by the justice system. Many portray that they are dismissed as crazy and hysterical, while the word of men has more weight with the experts.

For Maria Berenice Dias, vice-president of the Brazilian Institute of Family Law (IBDFAM), active in the areas of Same-sex Law, Families and Succession, and one of the first magistrates to use the concept of parental alienation in Brazil, the legislation is positive for allowing questioning the attitude of the parents regardless of gender. For the jurist, the law allows, precisely, the opposition to a sexist collective unconscious.

“There is still this structural machismo that leads to the exacerbated sacralization of motherhood, which says like this: the children have to stay with the mother, it came from inside the mother; always the mom no matter what,” she said in an interview with DW.

Accusations of sexual abuse

The discussion is not new. Denunciations brought by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on Maltreatment in 2017 pointed to reports of abusers using the law to obtain custody of abused children. In 2018, a bill to repeal the legislation was filed.

UN Rapporteur Reem Alsalem warns that the parental alienation label distracts courts from finding out whether or not the father is an abuser.

“Since I took the position of rapporteur, I have received hundreds of reports of very similar cases related to this phenomenon. Courts tend to prioritize contact with the father and make allowances for him.”

On the other hand, according to Berenice Dias, there are many false allegations of sexual abuse, made to benefit one of the parents, which would be easily differentiated from true allegations.

“It is a practice used against former partners because acts of sexual abuse are difficult to prove. These accusations have an effective result, the judge immediately suspends the visitation”.

These false accusations would come in a context of threat and other problematic actions and postures, triggering an alert. “We see that it is casually when the father has a girlfriend, for example, or does not want to pay something”, he explains.

Berenice Dias considers that technicians, psychologists and professionals who work within the judiciary power lack qualification.

“The false statement is absolutely different from the statement of a child who was really abused. It’s easy to identify when a child is there repeating a memorized story. This has to be done immediately. There is a lack of speed in the reports, in the child being heard. When more time passes, she distances herself from the story, the way she has to defend herself is not to talk anymore. Then the testimonies end up being more similar, and the reports can be inclusive.”

For Paulo Akyama, a lawyer specializing in family law, “to say that the law defends abusers is a big lie. Parental alienation is a civil procedure. If it’s something of the sexual abuse dimension, there’s always the penal condition for you to fall back on. The police chief takes protective action immediately”.

The jurist argues that the processes have resources to reach fair and accurate decisions. “There is a technical answer. Who alienates the most, who alienates the least, there are cases where there is cross alienation. It is possible to detect that there is a limit”.

“Interviews are carried out with different actors: father, mother, son, grandfather, grandmother. The final decision only comes after all these studies. When the judge appoints an expert, each party has the right to appoint a technical assistant to evaluate the report, so there is always the parties’ right to contradictory”, points out Akyama.

Is LAP really necessary?

Although accusations of parental alienation are quite frequent in family litigation, the low enforcement of the law is a consensus among specialists.

“Around 90% of the cases in which I worked were not sanctioned” points out Berenice Dias.

Akyama points out that unless very serious facts come to light, the punishments are mild: “What happens is just to alert those who are alienating. The penalties are psychological follow-up, a course for fathers and mothers from the CNJ, monitoring the evolution, having a reassessment with a psychologist”.

The Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights points out that Brazil is currently the only country that has specific legislation on parental alienation. Other countries address the phenomenon within other child protection laws, or include similar acts within their criminal and civil codes.

In Mexico, the law was repealed on the grounds that it would not be effective in protecting children, would make it difficult to investigate complaints of sexual abuse and would indirectly discriminate against women.

The Brazilian Civil Code already provides for sanctions for parents who abuse parental authority, and points out that it is up to both parents, regardless of marital status, to fully exercise family power. The Child and Adolescent Statute also provides for children’s rights and protection. Furthermore, false accusations of abuse may also be punishable under other legislation.

So, what would be the relevance of the LAP? For Berenice and Akyama, the value of the law lies in its pedagogical nature. It would help parents to rethink before committing alienating acts.

“It is a problem that exists, we need to make parents aware that the failure of the relationship cannot harm living with their children. I say without fear of making mistakes that thousands of children in Brazil were benefited by this law. They gained an extended coexistence with the other alienated parent”, opines Akyama.

“I believe in the indispensability of upholding the law. It is up to justice to have mechanisms for it to be well applied. The revocation would confer legitimacy to the alienators”, warns Berenice Dias.