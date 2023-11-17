The Netherlands supplies parts for Israeli fighter planes that play an important role in the Gaza war. But should the Netherlands supply those parts? Editor Steven Derix sees that officials warn about possible violations of the laws of war by Israel. Yet ministers do not intervene.
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Steven Derix
- Presenter:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editor:
- Nina van Hattum
- Edit:
- Jeroen Jaspers
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- EPA/ABIR SULTAN
#Netherlands #continue #supply #parts #Israeli #F35 #fighter #jets