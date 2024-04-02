The city of Medellinin Colombiatakes drastic measures after the scandalous incident involving a tourist United States. The Mayor's Office has announced temporary restrictions on the request of sexual services in Turistic zones. This occurs after the shocking case of a 36-year-old man, identified as Timothy Allan Livingstonwho was seen in a hotel accompanied by two girls.

He Mayor Federico Gutiérrez He has not hidden his indignation at this event. At a press conference, she expressed her repudiation of Livingston and his actions, calling him “depraved.” Furthermore, he called on the international community to become aware of this case and understand that in Medellin Any type of abuse against children and adolescents will not be tolerated.

“I want the whole world to know who this depraved person is. This 36-year-old American is called Timothy Allan Livingston (…) Let it be known in USA or in any country that someone who believes that they can come to our city to do whatever they want with our children and adolescents is very wrong.”the mayor stated at a press conference.

Sex work suspended in tourist areas of Medellín

In response to this incident, the Medellin's town hall has approved two decrees. These include the temporary suspension of sex work in key tourist areas as well as the reduction of hours for night establishments in the area of ​​El Poblado and Provenza, during the next 6 months.

Mayor Gutiérrez has also pointed out the presence of criminal networks in the El Poblado area. He claims that these structures are involved in the human trafficking and that it is necessary to take measures to control and restore security in the area.

In addition to the case itself, Colombian authorities are investigating possible irregularities in the handling of the incident by local police. The Colombian Attorney General's Office has initiated an investigation into the behavior of the uniformed officers who They allowed Livingston to leave the country without charge .

However, the measures taken by the Mayor's Office have not been welcomed by everyone. The Antioquia Sex Workers Union has expressed its concern, arguing that these actions only transfer the problem to other areas of the city, affecting their rights and integrity.