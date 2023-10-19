On date 4 of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Argentina continued with its perfect pass and defeated Peru 2-0 in a very convincing way in a match that was played at the Monumental Stadium in Lime. The one who scored the goals for the world champion team was Lionel Messi, who with these two scores became the top scorer in the history of the South American Qualifiers.
Lionel Scaloni’s team has 12 points out of a possible 12 and in the next doubleheader they will host Uruguay and visit Brazil. It was confirmed that the duel against the “Charrúas” It will be at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba instead of Antonio Vespucio Liberti from River. Because?
It happens that the River stadium, where Argentina usually plays its games as host, will not be available, because a series of recitals by the singer Taylor Swift is scheduled for that date (They will be on November 9, 10 and 11, but the playing field will not have enough time to recover before the 16th, the date stipulated for the match).
That is why the Cordoba venue, which has capacity for 57,000 spectators, appeared, being the second largest in the country (just behind the Monumental de River), suitable to host the great meeting. CONMEBOL, after a series of meetings, accepted it and that is why the confrontation between Argentines and Uruguayans will take place there.
Scaloni and the footballers wanted to play at the Monumental, as it has been the home of the Argentine team for a long time, but the aforementioned recital prevents the playing field from being in good condition. Will the “Albiceleste” continue their streak in Córdoba?
#match #Argentina #Uruguay #Qualifiers #change #venue