🚨 CONFIRMED BY CONMEBOL

🇦🇷🆚🇺🇾 The duel between Argentina and Uruguay for date 5 of the #South American Qualifiers It will be played at the MARIO ALBERTO KEMPES Stadium in Córdoba

📅 It will be on Thursday, November 16 at 9 p.m. (ARG) pic.twitter.com/D5jXGH2CkH

— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 18, 2023