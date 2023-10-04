From the roof of a bus stop, Tiago Codevilla shouts “Long live freedom, damn it!” by a megaphone. He is 17 years old, he is in high school and his first vote will be for Javier Milei, the Argentine libertarian who attracts the young vote in his country..

(Also: This was the presidential candidate debate in Argentina: how did Javier Milei do?)

Milei, 52 years old and nicknamed “the lion” for his tousled mane, is a far-right deputy who shook the Argentine political scene with a speech confronting the “parasitic political caste” and controversial proposals ranging from “dynamite” the Central Bank and dollarize the economy, until allowing the free sale of human organs.

(Read here: The image with which Javier Milei compared himself to Goku and generated controversy)

His popularity was cemented on television, where he was a regular economic panelist, and expanded on social networks.

This is how Tiago and many other young people met him, captivated by his obfuscated speeches and now by the promise of conquering freedom.

He goes straight, he is very explicit, he is not going to tell you lies.

“I’ve seen him since I was 10, 11 years old”explains Tiago to AFP at the rally in San Martín, in the province of Buenos Aires, the largest electoral center in Argentina, where Milei concentrates his energies.

(You can read: Argentina asks for time before ruling that forces it to pay millionaire compensation)

“You see that your mother and father lack money, that they live insulting the politicians there are, and one day you see it on YouTube, you press play, you start listening to the guy talk and it’s something that stays with you. You don’t care. “He wants to look stupid like all the politicians.”follows the boy who wears a white shirt with a thin black tie, and wears his long blonde hair in a braid.

“He goes straight, he’s very explicit, he’s not going to tell you lies”.

Milei has not been the only one who has proposed dollarization, President Carlos Menem (1989-1999) also did so at the time.

‘Volatile’ relationship

A total of 35.3 million Argentines are called to the polls on October 22, of which 9.5 million are between 16 and 29 years old. In that country, suffrage is voluntary from the age of 16 and mandatory from the age of 18.

According the surveys, Milei must first advance to the second round on November 19 together with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, a Peronist candidate. Conservative Patricia Bullrich is backing down.

(Keep reading: The doubts surrounding the dollarization proposal for Argentina)

Alfredo Serrano, director of the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag), says that the vote for Milei is predominantly young people under 24 years of age.

“It is explained by a crisis of representativeness of the parties,” says the expert, who assures that the young vote is not monolithic.. “The relationship is highly volatile. Now they are there, tomorrow we don’t know.”

“As Argentine citizens grow older, they end up moving away from these preferences,” he adds.

(Also: Elon Musk gets involved in Argentina’s electoral campaign, why is he interested?)

Javier Milei (L), Patricia Bullrich (C) and Sergio Massa (R) will compete for the presidency.

Revolutionary?

Experts agree that Milei has more strength among young men, and women reject it because they see in it a threat to won rights, such as abortion, or policies against gender violence..

Noelia González (25) differs. “There are a lot of women working with him”he says before joining a flyer in Vicente López, an elegant town also in the province of Buenos Aires.

(See also: Setback for Cristina Kirchner: Argentine court reopens two cases against her)

As Argentine citizens grow older, they end up moving away from these preferences.

Before, he has a meeting with five other young activists, all men, and the mayoral candidate, also a man.

“I didn’t see a way out, I was about to go to Spain, visa, everything, and suddenly I see a crazy person on TV who says ‘don’t travel, stay, bet on the country'”remember.

He stayed, joined the campaign and even convinced his parents to vote for him and not for Massa.

(Also: ‘He is on the side of bloody dictatorships’: Milei attacks the Pope again)

“He greatly defends the family, private property… he is a revolutionary”continues this woman who works in security systems and Who likes the comparison of Milei with Jair Bolsonaro or Donald Trump.

“Anyone who wants to do something different is called bad, a Nazi,” he complains.

‘Forced by the situation’



Milei arrives at the caravan in San Martín. Aboard a pick-up truck she greets, signs books, bills, and waves a lit chainsaw, which has become the symbol of her campaign.

One child even carries one, made from cardboard. He goes with his father to this rally of about 200 people, who are not only young people, there are people in their 40s, 50s and even elderly, surrounding the vehicle during the one-block journey..

(See also: Fernández highlights Latin America as a guarantor of ‘dialogue’ and ‘diplomacy’ for peace)

The presidential candidate of the La Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei.

“Ooooooh, the breed is afraid!”, those present sing to the rhythm of traditional football chants. Among them Tiago, who hasn’t stopped: jumping, waving flags, encouraging people.

When he leaves high school, he wants to be a chef. “I’m not passionate about politics,” she says. “I am here because I am forced by the situation.”

AFP AGENCY