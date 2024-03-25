The Kremlin refused this Monday to comment on the claim of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) of the attack during a concert in Moscow while the investigation is underway.

At least 137 people died in the attack by a group of armed men at a concert at the Crocus City Hall complex, on the outskirts of Moscow, in the bloodiest attack on European soil claimed by IS.

The IS group, which Russia fights in Syria and which is active in the Russian Caucasus, claimed responsibility for the attack, but Russian authorities have stated that the alleged killers were trying to flee to Ukrainian territory after the attack.

kyiv, confronted with the Russian offensive for more than two years, has firmly denied any involvement in the attack. The United States has also rejected the Russian president's version.

President Vladimir Putin addressed Russians following the terrorist attack at Crocus Auditorium. Photo:EPA Share

This Sunday, in fact, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, reiterated that Ukraine “had no participation” in the attack and that all clues point to ISIS.

“IS is solely responsible for this attack. There was no involvement from Ukraine,” Watson said, referring to the jihadist group.

There was no participation from Ukraine

There is “no” evidence that Ukraine was involved, agreed Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview with the “This Week” program, broadcast this Sunday on the ABC News television network.

“ISIS-K is actually, by all indications, responsible for what happened,” he said, citing the group's acronym. That “K” refers to the region of Khorasan (Khorasan, in English). The attack was claimed by that branch of IS that operates in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Why hasn't Moscow yet held ISIS responsible?

Asked why the official statements by Putin and other senior Russian officials about the brutal terrorist attack did not mention the Islamic State, The Kremlin assured this Monday that there is no “defined hypothesis” about who was responsible for Friday's attack.

“The investigation continues, at the moment no defined hypothesis has been made public,” said Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov in his daily telephone press conference.

“We only talked about preliminary data, there have not been any hypotheses yet,” he explained and insisted: “We have to wait for the information from the security forces.”

Day of mourning in Russia for the victims of the attack on a concert hall. Photo:EFE Share

On the streets of Moscow, many refuse to talk about this very sensitive issue and are divided between those who blame Ukraine and those who hold the terrorist group entirely responsible.

“I think that behind this terrorist act are the extremist Islamists of ISIS. Ukraine also commits terrorist acts, but this is more in line with what the Islamists do,” explains a 22-year-old young man, who claims to be a regular attendee at Crocus City Hall. .

“I do not believe in the version of Ukraine's involvement, even after what the president said,” Putin insists.

At the international level, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, already asked this Monday to the Kremlin not to “instrumentalize” the attack after the Kremlin hinted at Ukrainian involvement in the attack. These accusations have raised fears of the possibility that Moscow will retaliate against kyiv.

“We must avoid any instrumentalization or distortion, and be demanding and effective. That is the spirit with which we move forward and I hope that Russia does the same,” Macron assured the press.

Russia prepares measures after the attack

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a special meeting this Monday to address the measures to be taken after the terrorist attack.

“Today in the second half of the day, closer to the evening, the president intends to hold a meeting to discuss the measures to be taken after the attack,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency.

Putin will meet with representatives of the security forces, emergency services, health and social affairs.

According to Peskov, at the meeting “the president will listen to all the reports of the relevant services.”

At the Crocus City Hall shopping center after the shooting. Photo:AFP Share

Furthermore, he pointed out that among the topics to be discussed are the additional support measures by the State for the victims of the attack, of which 97 are still hospitalized.

The Kremlin spokesman ruled out that Putin plans to visit the scene of the events for the moment and indicated that, for now, “there is no change” in the Russian president's agenda, and “the trips planned for the near future are in the process of being finalized.” preparation”.

Security services work tirelessly and confront all threats

In addition, Peskov defended this Monday the actions of the Russian security services, subjected to harsh criticism on social networks.

“The security services work tirelessly and confront all threats, all challenges facing our country and our society,” he said.

He stressed that the Russian secret services “operate on their own” and denied that there is any contact in this regard with their Western counterparts.

The Kremlin spokesman added that “there is not a single city or a single country that is fully protected from the threat of terrorism.”

In total, Russian authorities reported the arrest of 11 people for the attack. Photo:AFP Share

“The fight against terrorism is a permanent process that requires full international cooperation,” he stressed, adding that currently, in this “period of confrontation, heightened to the maximum, it is not that there is no full cooperation, there is none in no measure”.

Peskov, on the other hand, He did not want to comment on the accusations of torture of the detained suspects, that emerged after videos were published on social networks and images where three of the four arrested appear with bloody faces.

The fight against terrorism is a permanent process that requires full international cooperation

Another video, spread on the internet and whose veracity could not be confirmed, shows how a person off-screen cuts off the ear of one of the suspects in the attack.

At the suspects' appearance in court Sunday night, one of them had a white bandage over one ear and another arrived in a wheelchair with his eyes closed.

One of the Russian opposition figures in exile, Leonid Volkov, denounced the attempt by the Russian security services to “divert attention from (his) impotence and (his) failure”, by showing these videos.

The authorities said they had arrested a total of 11 people, including these four alleged attackers. But the profile of the other detainees is not defined at the moment.

One of the suspects of having participated in the attack on a concert hall in which 137 people died. Photo:AFP Share

The four individuals were placed in provisional detention on Sunday night, until May 22, pending trial, the date of which has not yet been decided. Accused of “terrorism”, they face sentences of life imprisonment.

Senior officials in Putin's entourage urged in recent hours that the moratorium on the death penalty for “terrorists” be lifted.

The attack, which occurred a few days after Putin's re-election and amid promises of security to the population after the intensification of Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil, represents a severe setback for the president.

The attack is reminiscent of other terrorist acts during Putin's first years in power, against the backdrop of the war in Chechnya: the hostage taking at the Moscow theater in Dubrovka in 2002 and the Beslan school tragedy two years later. .

*With AFP and EFE