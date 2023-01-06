CDMX.- Free or arrested? These are the main questions asked by millions of people in Mexico after the arrest of Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzmán López in the Jesús María community, in CuliacánSinaloa.

The doubt arose when the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) they published the Official record of Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán with the status ‘LIBERADO’.

In the image shared by the agencies you can read: “Name: Ovidio Guzmán López. Authority that made the arrest: National Guard. Address where the detainee is: RELEASED“.

It was the image you saw before that caused the doubt regarding the whereabouts of the son of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loerawhich circulated among the Sinaloan public opinion as happens every time a drug lord falls.

The official version of the authorities is that the young man, who leads the group ‘Los Chapitos’ or ‘Los Menores’ together with his brothers, was taken from Culiacán, Sinaloa, to Mexico City (CDMX) by air. There he was taken by the FEMDO, of the FGR, to later take him by helicopter to the Altiplano prison in the State of Mexico (Edomex).

Even so, there are many who are not satisfied with the version, such as the journalist Ricardo Alemán, who assures, according to his sources, SEDENA is not sure that it has the “real Ovidio Guzmán” under arrest.

This raised the question: “Why does the file that FGR published about Ovidio Guzmán say “LIBERADO”?“.

The journalist Alejandro Domínguez explained on his Twitter account ‘@AlexDominguezB’ that that status appears in the system when the detainee passes from one authority to another.

“The authorities explain that he is not literally released, that although the file says so, what happens is that his custody passes from one authority (FGR) to another (Altiplano Prison),” he said.