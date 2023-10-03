The European Commission stated this Tuesday that artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum technology that are manufactured in the European Union can pose a security risk if they are sold to third countries that use them for military purposes or to violate human rights.

To mitigate the risk, Brussels will study what measures can be carried out, among which it does not rule out, ultimately, restricting the export of these four technologies to non-EU countriesaccording to a community source.

Specific, The Community Executive identified certain technological products such as microelectronics, high-frequency chips, as well as cloud computing, data analysis, language processing, quantum communications, genetic modification techniques or synthetic biology.

From now until spring 2024, The Commission will analyze together with the Member States the specific risks that they may pose to European security before deciding what actions will be carried out to reduce the danger.

“Europe is adapting to new geopolitical realities, ending the era of naivety and acting as a true geopolitical player“said the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, in a message on the social network X.

The Community Executive also identified six other technological areas that in its opinion pose a lower risk than the previous ones, among which are 6G networks, the internet of things, cybersecurity, space and terrestrial observation systems, nuclear fusion or drones.

The Commission will also study together with EU countries whether measures should be adopted regarding these other technologies.

The process that Brussels began today is part of the European Economic Security Strategy that it published in June, whose main measure consists of controlling European investments in key sectors such as technology or the military from countries that may pose a risk to their security, such as Russia or China.



Before the end of the year, the Commission will present a proposal to counteract the risks of this type of investment.

EFE