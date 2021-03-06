For just over a month, Xbox users have been looking forward to the merger between Microsoft and Zenimax is approved in the European Union. Yesterday we told you that this merger has already been approved in the United States, so now it only remains for the Commission to give the go-ahead on European territory for this concentration to take place. As we can see on the official website, the deadline for the Commission to give a response regarding this operation expired yesterday, March 5, 2021. However, as of today we still have no pronouncement. So we want to take the opportunity to explain why the European Union has to accept the merger of Microsoft and Zenimax and what will happen when this happens.

Why does the European Union have to accept the merger of Microsoft and Zenimax? This is what will happen:

To begin with, something important must be taken into account: yesterday, March 5, 2021, it was Friday. And the European institutions, as is the case with the state or regional ones (in the case of Spain), only act or work on business days. That is, from Monday to Friday, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. So the reason why The European Union has not yet approved the merger between Microsoft and Zenimax possibly it is because it will do so the next business day; that is, Monday, March 8, 2021. The Commission’s decision will probably be published on this day in the Official Journal of the European Union.

And what will the European Union do when it approves the merger between Microsoft and Zenimax? To find out, we can compare this operation with similar ones. For example, with the merger of Microsoft and Skype which took place in 2011, and which was subjected to the same procedure. After the deadline to formulate allegations or opposition, by a third party or Member State, the Commission published its Decision in the Official Journal of the European Union. Decision in which it stated that the Commission itself was not opposed to the operation and that it was in line with the Internal Market and Regulation 139/2004.

Why does the European Union have to accept the merger between Microsoft and Zenimax?

But, apart from all the above, the doubt that many of us have is: Why does the European Union have to approve the merger between Microsoft and Zenimax, if they are two foreign companies that, in principle, do not affect the European sphere? Well, very simple: because they do affect. One of the golden rules and fundamental pillars of the European Union is the Internal Market. The Internal Market (also called the Common Market or the European Single Market, depending on the phase of the creation of the European Union in which we are) is the great political and economic pillar of the European Union. And it supposes the possibility that all the inhabitants of the European Union have certain fundamental freedoms, such as the freedom of movement of people, merchandise, capital or goods.

This allows, for example, that we can accept job offers in other countries, or buy goods, or simply travel, without any obstacle. Which does not happen if, for example, we want to travel to an Asian or American country. And this is thanks to that Common Market that has eliminated those barriers that exist between countries, creating a single space.

And what does all this have to do with Microsoft and Zenimax? Well, a lot. The freedoms that we have discussed also affect companies. Any European company can establish itself, hire people or buy goods from any Member State. This means that the European Union itself has to control, to a certain extent, what type of companies are installed in the European Union so that they do not represent a disruption of the market or affecting free competition. And that is where the Commission and Regulation 139/2004 come into play, created to control large business operations and ensure that they comply with Community standards.

The European Union has to control the type of concentrations that take place in the European Union, so that they do not break the rules of free competition and the Internal Market. What inevitably affects all multinationals, including the agreement between Microsoft and Zenimax.

That is to say, It is not that the European Union wants to control the purchase of Microsoft and Zenimax, it is that it has to verify that this purchase does not disrupt the rules of the European market. And it does not matter whether the controlled company is American or from any other country, because this control affects all companies, regardless of their origin, that reach a certain volume of business, whether European or international. What affects, in practice, any multinational. Specifically, it is understood that a concentration has a community scale when:

the total global turnover made by all the companies concerned exceeds EUR 5 billion and the total EU-wide turnover made individually by at least two of the companies affected by the concentration exceeds EUR 250 million euros.

If the above is not met, the concentration also has a Community scale if: it meets certain requirements, set out in Article 3 of the Regulation (for example, that the total worldwide turnover of all companies exceeds 2.5 billion euros).

Having seen all of the above, it is clear that the Microsoft and Zenimax operation has a community dimension only because of Microsoft’s turnover, both on a European and international level. Now we just have to wait for the Official Journal of the European Union on Monday to see if the Commission has issued its decision and what it is about.

