LThe European Commission on Monday distanced itself from the arrest in France of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, and in statements to Efe He assured that it has “nothing to do with the digital services law”the regulation that the European Union approved to specifically control large platforms.

According to the criteria of

Telegram has informed the European Commission that it has 41 million monthly usersso it does not have to comply with the stricter obligations that the regulations do set for large internet platforms, those that have 45 million users per month in the European Union.

However, you still need to meet certain requirements, regardless of the legal process in France.

Below is an explanation of what the Digital Services Act entails.

What is the Digital Services Act (DSA) and when did it come into effect?

In the last legislative session, the EU approved laws on digital services and markets to regulate content on the Internet. Photo:iStock Share

The European Union approved the laws on digital services and markets in the last legislative period (DSA and DMA) for Regulate content on the Internet and try to combat the monopolistic practices of large platformsin a rapidly changing digital environment.

The DSA came into force in February 2024 and applies to all internet intermediaries, network access providers and digital platformsIn addition, large companies must meet additional requirements.

What does this law require?

As a general rule, Companies must explain their terms and conditions in a way that is understandable to users.

Under the regulation, companies must be transparent about online advertising and prohibit personalized ads based on sensitive information or targeting minors, as well as protect victims of harassment.

In addition, they must have a system so that authorities or users can easily warn them of the existence of illegal content on the platform.

Once they are aware of it, they have to remove illegal content quickly and suspend“for a reasonable period and after having given a prior warning,” accounts that “frequently provide manifestly illegal content.”

They are also obliged to Protecting people who are victims of harassment and bullying.

They must also be transparent about online advertising and prohibit personalized ads based on sensitive information or that affect minors.

What are the strictest rules for large digital platforms?



Due to its Given their size and impact on society, large internet platforms must meet additional obligationssuch as preparing an annual report in which they evaluate their potential risks, paying special attention to illegal content, to the dangers that may cause to fundamental rights, public safety or electoral processes.

A report that they will have to submit to the European Commission, also explaining what measures they are taking to mitigate the risks.

Large internet companies are subject to a greater transparencyso that national authorities and independent researchers from civil society must have access to the design of the algorithms that determine the content that users see on the Internet.

In this sense, they must give the option for users to see content that is not personalized based on their profile.

They must also have digital storage of the advertisements they show to users so that authorities can monitor whether there is illegal or misleading advertising, and they must especially protect minors.

Which companies has the European Commission designated as large platforms?



The European Commission has designated several companies as large platforms, including major internet companies such as Google Maps, Google Play and Google Shopping. Photo:iStock Share

The European Commission has designated several companies as large platforms, including: The major internet companies, such as AliExpress, Amazon, Apple Store, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping, Bing, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube or the social network X.

But also to others like Wikipedia, Zalando, Shein, Temu, Ebay or Pornhub.

The digital services law provides for fines of up to 6% of the annual global turnover of companies that do not comply with the regulations and, ultimately, Brussels could ban their presence in the EU.

Since its entry into force, the DSA has already had repercussions, such as the decision of TikTok to suspend the Lite version points program which was launched this year in Spain and France.