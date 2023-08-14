The surprising result of the primaries this Sunday in Argentina, outlining a general election in October with an open ending, reflects even more fuel to the fire of the enormous uncertainty surrounding the battered economy of the South American country, whose course after the next government assumes is unknown.

The balance of these primaries shows a photo of an electorate divided in three: the libertarian economist Javier Milei led the election, with 30.1% of the votes, taking away the polarization that until now existed between the center-right opposition front Together for Change -which monopolized 28.3% of the votes this Sunday- and the governing coalition Unión por la Patria (Peronist) -which obtained 27.2%- .

Thus, Milei, with a growing popularity that led him to be the most voted in the Argentine primaries, will challenge Patricia Bullrich, of Together for Change, and the current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa for the presidency.

These three candidates will face each other in the general elections to be held on October 22, with a possible second round on November 19.

Is about a result not foreseen by the surveys and unexpected for the markets, which this Monday gave the first signs of how they have digested the news: a negative reaction.

“It is very clear that more than half of Argentines have voted for a drastic change of course. Whether Milei or Bullrich win in the October elections, there will be great support from the people so that the necessary measures are taken to that this change is made. And that should be very good news for the markets,” economist Aldo Abram, executive director of the Fundación Libertad y Progreso, told EFE.

huge doubts

All in all, the electoral result leaves several doubts with a view to October, when the general elections are held, just the day Milei turns 53: Will the libertarian candidate, with disruptive ideas that go far beyond neoliberalism, be able to add More support or is this Sunday your ceiling? Can there be a transfer of votes from the center-right leader Patricia Bullrich, winner of the Juntos por el Cambio internship, to Milei, or vice versa?

Whether Milei or Bullrich wins in the October elections, there is going to be great support from the people for the necessary measures to be taken to make this change happen.

And more questions: Who voted this Sunday for the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in the Juntos por el Cambio internship, will they support Bullrich or the official Sergio Massa? To whom will the votes of non-Kirchnerist Peronism and the traditional left go? Will there be a second electoral round in November and among whom?

The uncertainty is more than political, since The three candidates have very different proposals on the direction that an economy with deep fiscal and monetary imbalances, inflation that is around 120% year-on-year, increasing poverty and a multi-billion dollar debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should take..

And, regardless of who wins the presidential elections and arrives at the Casa Rosada on December 10, there are enormous doubts about how and at what pace the new head of state will implement the economic measures that he intends to implement.

Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change.

‘Shock’ or gradualism

Bullrich is clear: an economy in an almost terminal state needs major surgery and without delay. He proposes going to a “bi-monetary” economy, eliminating “immediately” the restrictions for the purchase of dollars and that have given rise to the coexistence of twenty exchange rates in Argentina.

To do this, he promises to apply a “legal engineering” that prevents the economy from “exploding” due to the sudden exchange rate unification, something that could trigger a violent devaluation of the Argentine currency and a catastrophic inflationary jump.

Bullrich also intends to seek new international credits, promote labor and tax reforms and a law to protect investments, measures that, in his opinion, will allow rapid growth in a country whose GDP will contract this year by 3%, according to the latest private screenings.

Milei goes further: exchange unification, yes, but through the closure of the Central Bank and a dollarization of the economy that could take between 9 and 24 months until the daily circulation of the dollar on the street.

A “180 degree change”, as defined by Milei, who also proposes shrinking the State, eliminating subsidies and lowering taxes and spending on public works.

On the contrary, Massa maintains that the exchange rate “stocks” cannot be lifted suddenly. In that case, poverty would skyrocket to 60%, he warns. To end the restrictions, she says, Argentina must first achieve a “normal flow” of trade and currency.

Bet on a better export profile from 2024 that allows to rebuild monetary reserves and achieve fiscal balance, but without relegating the role of the State as development organizer and guarantor of social inclusion.

While the three candidates plunge into a tough debate, Argentina, without monetary reserves, lives the anxiety of a paralyzed economy without oxygen, permanent exchange rate storms and large social sectors overwhelmed by the weight of inflation.

Negative reaction in markets

Argentine sovereign bonds listed on Wall Street and other international markets reacted negatively this Monday with falls close to 10% before the market opened in Buenos Aires, after the surprise victory of the right-winger Javier Millel in the primaries on Sunday.

“The surprise of the result could put pressure on the exchange market and on the fixed and variable income markets,” indicates an analysis by the fund manager Grupo SBS, which indicates that it is already observed in Argentine Global bonds this morning.

The surprise of the result could put pressure on the foreign exchange market and on the fixed and variable income markets.

Argentine Global sovereign bonds fall to 9.7% “due to increased uncertainty,” warns the SBS report, after the surprise electoral result in the primaries this Sunday, in which Javier Milei obtained 30.04% of the votes (with 97.4% counted).

The market reacted negatively because Milei, during the campaign, proposed to dollarize the Argentine economy despite the fact that some experts say that such a measure is difficult to implement, due to the low amount of international reserves, since today the net ones are negative in some 10 billion dollars.

The demand for pesos is low in Argentina, 12% of GDP, and the fear is that the dollarization proposal will make the search for dollars even greater.

In addition, Milei proposes to eliminate the Central Bank and pass the “chainsaw” through public spending in a country that suffers decades of high inflation, which climbed last June to almost 116%.

The fund manager believes that Milei’s proposals could also put pressure on sovereign income in pesos.

