The long-awaited presidential elections in Venezuela will be on July 28birthday of Hugo Chavezwith the president Nicolas Maduro as a natural candidate for re-election and the opposition on the ropes with its main candidate disqualified.

The date is due to one of the agreements between the Government and the opposition at a dialogue table, the electoral authority reported this Tuesday.



President Nicolás Maduro appears as Chavismo's natural candidate for re-election for six years, although he has not yet confirmed his candidacy, while the opposition is in practice without a candidate, since María Corina Machado, elected in primaries, is disqualified from holding public office. for 15 years.

Other leaders far from the traditional opposition have announced intentions to participate in the presidential elections, which analysts estimate seeks to divide the anti-Chavista vote.

The board of the National Electoral Council (CNE), of the official line, “unanimously” approved the date of July 28, just over five months before the inauguration, January 10, 2025, announced its president Elvis Amoroso. in a statement to the press.

Days before, The CNE received from the Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, a document with 27 proposed dates for the presidential elections, after a consultation process of almost a month with political leaders and civil sectors.

The deadline to register candidatures was set between March 21 and 25 and the electoral campaign starts on July 4 to extend until the 25th of that month. The date falls within the second semester period agreed upon by representatives of the Government and the opposition in negotiations mediated by Norway.

The pact contemplates the presence of a technical observation mission from the European Union, as well as other international actors. Amoroso did not comment on it.

The EU already sent a mission in 2021 for the last mayoral and gubernatorial elections, in which it identified considerable improvements in the voting system, but also irregularities such as the use of public resources in the campaign, the “arbitrary” disqualification of candidates and the establishment of ruling party checkpoints at voting centers.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Their presence in the country ended abruptly after Maduro labeled them “enemies” and “spies.”

Maduro, who has governed since 2013 after being anointed by Hugo Chávez before his death, said at the beginning of the year that it was “premature” to confirm whether he would seek a third term, although important leaders of Chavismo already give him as a candidate for the Socialist Party of Venezuela ( PSUV). His re-election in 2018 was branded “fraudulent” by the opposition, which boycotted the process, and the US, which imposed a battery of sanctions that suffocated the economy and failed in its goal of removing him from power.

The EU also ignored the result.

Beforehand, the atmosphere is that of a campaign within the ranks of Chavismo. Maduro began traveling to the province for government events, which until now had been an exception.

“Let's go, Nico!”, a slogan in support of the president, was chanted this Tuesday in the plenary session of Parliament after the announcement of the date.

“You are giving the opposition 20 days to resolve” a possible alternative candidate to María Corina Machado, said Luis Vicente León, director of the polling firm Datanalisis, at a time when the opposition leader remains active in political events despite her disqualification. ratified by the Supreme Court in January, and that for the moment will not allow him to register, although Juan Guaidó, who was interim president of Venezuela, insisted that the opposition supports his registration.

Machado was this Tuesday in Barinas, Chávez's home state (1999-2013), conquered by the opposition in the 2021 gubernatorial elections in a process plagued by obstacles from the authorities. Experts agree, however, that he could name a successor.

The candidate, from the most radical wing of the opposition, swept last October in the internal elections of the opposition alliance Unitary Platform with more than 2 million votes (92 percent of the total). Other leaders far from the traditional opposition – branded as “collaborators” by it – have announced intentions to participate in the presidential elections, which analysts estimate seeks to divide the anti-Chavista vote.

AFP