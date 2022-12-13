Why does the Croatian national team coach wear a rosary in every match?

A childhood as an altar boy is part of the reasons why the Christian faith is important for zlatko daliccoach of the Croatian soccer team, which has advanced to the semifinals in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

It is because of these convictions that Dalic, 56 years old, always carries a rosary in the middle of each game that their selection is played.

During the press conference in Qatar, prior to the meeting they will have with the national team Argentina for the move to the final, Dalic highlighted: “If God wants it to continue like this in these two games, may positivism surround us and there is no doubt that as long as I am the coach of the team, it will be a united group.”

The coach, who is recognized not only as a former professional player but for having led his team to the World Cup final in 2018, was born in 1966 in Livno, the former city of Yugoslavia, there is part of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

According to the newspaper The nationAfter having been an altar boy as a child, he never strayed from the faith and that is why today thanks God for his achievements, prays before each game, always carries his rosaryand he is often heard saying: “Everything I have accomplished in my life and in my professional career I owe to my faith and I am grateful to my dear God.”