The terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 against the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, the work of Osama Bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network, unleashed a decade and a half of terrorism globally, especially after the Western military response, which included bombings, the occupation of Afghanistan and a second war against Iraq, which served to sow the seeds of the following terrorist attacks that the entire world would witness.

The Western advance allowed Iraq to get rid of an eternal tyrant: Saddam Hussein, but Afghanistan remains under the fundamentalist boot of the Taliban, especially after the withdrawal of US troops in August 2021.

Now, the intelligence services of Europe, the United States and even Latin American countries face a greater risk of attacks against the backdrop of the war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas.

The Middle East hornet’s nest once again raised terrorist threats in the world, remembering the trail of horror of 2001 and of which the president of the United States, Joe Biden, was aware this week.

Biden compared the moment that Israel is experiencing with what his country experienced after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when many Americans were outraged and “mistakes” were made in the US response to terrorism, while They were looking for justice.

The truth is that while the Democratic leader reaffirmed his vision that the two-state solution is the most viable path to the end of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, on Friday, October 13, A 20-year-old Russian killed a teacher in northern France on behalf of the Islamic State group, while last Monday, a Tunisian in an irregular situation in Belgium murdered two Swedes, “inspired” by the jihadist organization.

Hence This Thursday, the United States launched a recommendation to all its citizens who are abroad to take extreme precautions due to global tensions.

“All European States are vulnerable” to the return of “Islamist terrorism”, warned French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country was already the target of bloody jihadist attacks in the past decade.

“Never have Swedish interests been so threatened,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose government raised the alert level in August after a series of protests that included the burning of copies of the Koran.

Police officer holds an assault rifle while standing guard near a school where a terrorist attack occurred in France.

In Europe, the increase in the threat does not surprise anyone, although it suddenly intensified. Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel on October 7 triggered a fierce debate on social media, accompanied by varying degrees of hatred, causing, at the very least, strong polarization.

“Individuals already radicalized and inclined to violence will be motivated by violence, whether or not they are close to Hamas,” said Hans-Jakob Schindler, director of the NGO Counter-Extremism Project (CEP).

Especially when hundreds of Europeans of Arab origin went to Syria to fight against the dictatorship of Bashar Al-Assad in the ranks of Daesh and Al-Qaeda. Upon their return, some formed cells that committed major attacks.

It was Madrid’s turn on March 11, 2004 (193 deaths), to London on July 7, 2005 (56 deaths), to Paris on November 13, 2015 (137 deaths) and to Brussels on March 22, 2016 (32 deaths). There were other minor jihadist attacks that also left fatalities and there were more around the world: October 12, 2002 in Bali (202 dead), May 16, 2023 in Casablanca (45 dead), November 15 and 20, 2003 in Istanbul (58 dead) and dozens more for more than 15 years.

Commemoration for the two Swedish football fans who were murdered by a gunman in a terrorist attack in Brussels.

Contagion effect?

Last week, The Israeli Foreign Ministry warned that Hamas called on “all its supporters in the world to organize a Day of Rage.” to attack Israelis and Jews.” But neither in France nor in Belgium, the attacks were against these groups.

The professor’s murderer made a “very marginal” allusion to the conflict in Israel, according to a source close to the case.

The intelligence services must also monitor a possible contagion effect, especially when each attack is recorded and uploaded to social networks, as well as celebrated by his supporters.

“It is likely that these attacks will be followed by others in a snowball effect,” fears Tore Hamming, an analyst at the International Center for the Study of Radicalization, in London. “So far, they all seem to have been driven by a single actor and lack sophistication. But that could change,” he added.

Analysts fear that the conflict in the Middle East will spread terrorist attacks.

European leaders, who met in an extraordinary manner on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, They confided their fear of being faced with another terrorist wave.



Especially because those jihadists who went to Syria and Iraq and returned to be tried and convicted of terrorism are beginning to emerge from European prisons.

However, unlike the 2015 and 2016 attacks, This time, for now, organized jihadist groups such as those of the Paris Bataclan do not appear or the Brussels airport, but what are known as “lone wolves”, individuals who become radicalized and who, when they have access to weapons or explosives, commit attacks.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the terrorist threat is “high” and “could increase” in Europe. “We see more people radicalizing in patterns that are not just traditional, sometimes I call it ‘do-it-yourself’ ideology. They take a little bit of hatred of Jews, or homosexuals, or women, or governments, or whatever, and they mix it in a very violent way. and dangerous,” he explained.

File photo taken on November 14, 2015. Rescuers cover a shooting victim on Rue Bichat in Paris, following a series of gun attacks in the capital. Photo: Florian DAVID / AFP

Hence, European governments fear a wave of attacks because of the potential victims and the economic and confidence shock that could be generated, but also because There are European elections in eight months and the extreme right would see these attacks as a perfect argument for their campaign. of recent years dedicated to criminalizing the entire European Muslim population.

Eduard Soler, a researcher of Mediterranean and Middle East policies at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​explains that he believes there is this concern: that of a new violent outbreak of terrorist action and military reaction.

Soler believes that “there are cycles of violence and we are in the Middle East and adjacent regions experiencing military victories that end up being seen in the medium term as defeats and empowering the rivals of the United States, such as Iran benefiting from the war in Iraq or Afghanistan.” .

What happens in the Gaza Strip does not stay in Gaza because it is an issue that is very close to the hearts of many people.

This analyst considers that although “it is too early to draw conclusions,” The escalation of the conflict has the potential to increase population displacement, worsen the economic situation, ending the few hopes of progress of many young people and fueling radicalization processes that we do not know what forms they will take.”

“What happens in the Gaza Strip does not stay in Gaza because it is an issue that is very close to the hearts of many people and can have global impacts. It is not a crisis that can splash you, it is a crisis that can soak you.”

A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of the Palestinians at the Place de la Republique in Paris.

The bomb alerts that have been repeated for days in France have led to at least six evacuations from the Palace of Versailles In one week there were already total or partial evacuations from fifteen airports throughout the country. This added to the fact that MTV canceled on Thursday its EMA (Europe Music Awards) music awards ceremony scheduled in the Paris region for November 5, due to the “dramatic events happening in Israel and Gaza.”

“There are so many crises, so many problems and the Middle East offers so little hope, that it is understandable that leaders look elsewhere and look for issues where their action can have an impact, But sooner or later the Middle East comes back and gives you a blow of reality.”Soler said.

IDAFE MARTIN PÉREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS

