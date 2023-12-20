In an unprecedented ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court decided this Tuesday that Donald Trump cannot participate in the Republican primaries in that state in 2024 due to being “disqualified” to be in charge of the presidency of the United States.

“The majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from the presidential office under the third section of the fourteenth amendment of the Constitution,” the Court determined.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be an erroneous act under the Colorado state election code for him to appear as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” he added.

The Trump campaign, a favorite among Republican candidates who aspire to reach the White House, reacted immediately by promising to appeal the sentence, which shakes the political arena of the United States.

The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which established citizenship and civil rights in the late 19th century, prohibits Americans from running for office if they participated in an insurrection after pledging to defend Magna Carta.

Ratified after the Civil War (1861-1865), the amendment was intended to prevent supporters of the slaveholding Confederacy from being elected to Congress or holding federal office.

The court's decision against Trump derives from a demand made by a group of voters, with the support of the non-governmental group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW)which argues that the Republican is ineligible to compete for the Presidency due to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 perpetrated by his supporters.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

“Trump incited a violent mob to attack our Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power under our Constitution,” CREW attorney Eric Olson said in his opening argument. “January 6 was an insurrection against the Constitution and Trump participated in it,” he added.

This decision contradicts the ruling of Judge Sarah Wallace of Denver, who ruled that Trump participated in an insurrection, but that he could compete because the third section of the amendment does not apply to those who compete for the Presidency.

However, The voters, with the support of CREW, appealed, which led to the response of Colorado's highest court.

Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, shortly after the announcement issued a statement on Tuesday night calling the decision “completely wrong” and “deeply undemocratic.”

“We will quickly file an appeal to the US Supreme Court and a simultaneous request to stay this decision,” Cheung announced.

According to Newton, if Donald Trump (photo) returns to the White House, he will apply a “protectionist” agenda. Photo: Justin Sullivan. getty

This Tuesday's ruling only applies to Colorado, but has the potential to stop Trump's candidacy if it is confirmed by the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, although it may also decide that it is not up to it to deal with this matter.

The Colorado Court, made up entirely of judges nominated by Democratic governors, froze the decision until January 4, 2024, to allow time for appeals.

Colorado, which has voted for Democratic Party candidates in the last four presidential elections, will hold its primaries on March 5, on the so-called Super Tuesday, when some 15 states seal their party nominations.

An appeal could ensure that the former president's name is in the race while the case is resolved. But the truth is that Trump lost in Colorado in 2016 and 2020, so the ruling itself does not affect his chances as a candidate. Trump, in fact, is a favorite according to polls and would sweep the Republican nomination.

However, this could serve as a precedent for similar judicial attacks in more decisive states, with similar cases already dismissed in Minnesota and Michigan.

Trump will be tried in Washington in March accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

