This Tuesday, August 20, Venezuelans complete 12 days with social network X (formerly Twitter) blocked by the State, a measure that was also accompanied with restrictions on various media outlets and websites.

According to the criteria of

Following the announcement of the President Nicolas Maduro In order to limit access to the network, Venezuelans have circumvented the blockade during this time with VPN installation (private networks to circumvent controls).

According to Maduro, the measure was for 10 days, but to date there have been no public instructions that the restriction will be lifted. This newspaper consulted the Ministry of Communication on whether the measure would continue, but received no response.

Share Social network X is one of the most used by Chavismo in Venezuela. Photo:X / iStock

Shortly after this consultation made by EL TIEMPO, the Minister of Communications, Freddy Nañezassured this Tuesday in a press conference that they are waiting for X representatives present documents on their operations in the country after Maduro asked Musk to show the records the platform has obtained in Venezuela. Chavismo also demands that it be reported who is the representative of X on Venezuelan soil so that he or she is made “responsible” for the laws in the country.

What is interesting is that this platform was the one most used by the Government and its representatives to disseminate information and attack their opponents. Maduro has not written on X since August 8, when he announced that he was removing the network from the Venezuelan spectrum.

“X out of Venezuela for 10 days! In our country there is a Constitution, Law, Institutions and State. 10 days for him to present his documents. Let the plans on social networks to sow violence, hatred and attack #Venezuela from abroad end. The #VenezuelanPeople deserve respect,” was the last message that Maduro wrote.

According to Chavismo, this decision is due to the fact that the magnate Elon Musk maintains a policy of blocking the government.

“The people of Venezuela and the government of President Nicolás Maduro have faced a cyber coup d’état on social media, from the preparation of these criminals for hatred, the formation of violent gangs, to the substitution of electoral reality for a lie (sic),” wrote Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, in X.

Nicolas Maduro and Elon Musk Photo:THE TIME file Share

The scope of digital limitations in Venezuela

Meanwhile, The opposition and NGOs dedicated to defending digital rights launched campaigns to encourage citizens to install VPNs on their phones in order to access news and information.

The NGO Ve Sin Filtro, dedicated to the investigation and registration of internet blockages, documented that, after Maduro’s order, all operators complied with the blockage: Cantv, Digitel, Movistar, Netuno, Supercableamong the major companies.

X out of Venezuela for 10 days! In our country there is a Constitution, Law, Institutions and State. 10 days for him to present his documents. Let the plans on social networks to sow violence, hatred and attack #Venezuela from abroad end. The #VenezuelanPeople deserve respect.

Movistar omits information on requests for Interception and blockades in Venezuela

It is not new that Movistar has participated in the spying of Venezuelans. Ve Sin Filtro documented on August 19 that, for the second consecutive year, the communications company Telefónica, parent company of Movistar, stopped publishing data on interceptions and blockages in Venezuela.

In its 2023 transparency report, Movistar shared information on the eleven countries where it operates and only in the case of Venezuela did it limit the data to the number of mobile telephone lines, landlines, internet and TV services.

The NGO recalls that in 2021 there was a 17 percent increase in the number of requests for interceptions, compared to those received in 2020. This upward trend had been a constant during the years that Telefónica published data, so it is likely that from 2021 until now, there will be more tapping of Venezuelan communications.