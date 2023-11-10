Immediately after presenter Hans van den Boom announced the NPO decision to cancel the program in the broadcast of Sunday, November 5 Hall of Mirrors announced that it would be abolished as of January 1, 2024, a storm of protest arose among listeners and musicians. How was it possible that this unique, accessible program was destroyed?

Hall of Mirrors is broadcast live every Sunday from the Concertgebouw and has been around for thirty years. The program gives young talent the opportunity to present themselves live on the radio, in the presence of an audience. Presenter Van den Boom is a household name in music circles. He has the ability to put even the youngest, nervous talents at ease.

A petition, which was started by first-year violin student at the Utrecht Conservatory Anthe de Zwart, had been signed approximately 5,500 times this Friday afternoon. The signatories include a number of now world-famous Dutch musicians, who once made their debut, sometimes at the age of 13 or 14, in Hall of Mirrors.

Disappointing listening figures

What made the NPO decide to cancel the program? “At 10 o’clock, if Hall of Mirrors starts, there is a huge drop in listening, which is a sign that something is not going well,” says Simone Meijer, channel manager of NPO Klassiek. “Sunday morning is very important for us, because then you have the most listened to hours of NPO Klassiek of the entire week.

“I had a conversation about the listening figures with AvroTros and said: Something has to change, that is just plain and simple, many people are switching off the radio. I don’t want them to leave in annoyance. No, AvroTros said then, we want to keep the program as it is.”

Bart Barnas, Media Director of AvroTros, responds: “Ms Meijer is talking about the last three years. Do you know what we had then? Corona. We were not allowed to make programs with an audience. And it is precisely that audience that makes our program so much fun. We can always discuss further development of a program, but in this case we did not think it was necessary. There are things that are so inherent to your broadcaster that you would like to keep Hall of Mirrors one of them, but that won’t work.”

Hall of Mirrors achieved an average market share of 2.4 percent this year, according to figures from the National Media Survey. This means that at the time of broadcast an average of 2.4 percent of all radio listeners Hall of Mirrors listened. This is 0.4 percentage points below the target for the NPO program, Barnas said. At the same time, it is 0.7 percentage points above the average of the channel NPO Klassiek itself. “Bee Hall of Mirrors it is a program with often new music and unknown names. Yet it scores significantly better than the channel average.”

Sunday morning feeling

In the hour of Hall of Mirrors from January there will be an extra hour Between heaven and earthwhich starts at 9 a.m. Between heaven and earth is a KRO-NCRV program in which classical, often religious music is played from the studio in Hilversum, which should provide ‘the ultimate Sunday morning feeling’.

But is it stopping Hall of Mirrors not just a cutback? Music from the studio is cheaper than live music and presenter Wilfred Kemp Between heaven and earth is already in the studio. In addition, since last September, the Public Broadcaster has committed itself to paying musicians who perform live a minimum compensation of 250 euros. Hall of Mirrors has therefore become more expensive.

“No, it is certainly not a cutback,” says Meijer of NPO Klassiek. “The payment guarantee is completely justified. I then said to AvroTros: I will pay that fee, no problem. But I did say that I expected a change, because this investment also deserves more listeners. Also for the musicians. The experience in the Spiegelzaal is extremely pleasant and cozy, but at the listener’s home it sounds very different and as makers you have to take that into account.”

There also remains “plenty of room for live music on NPO Klassiek,” assures Meijer. “In addition, all programs pay attention to Dutch musicians and developments in classical music life. In addition, there are regular live performances in the studio, we organize theme weeks and special projects in which we invite (young) musicians.”

Core task

Bart Barnas of AvroTros: “There you have the core of the problem. The NPO always wants to be about the content, but they won’t, we will. We believe this program is a core task of public broadcasting.”

Violinist Lisa Jacobs agrees. “It is so incredibly sad that it has to go, I have been coming there for twenty years, it was my first experience with playing live on the radio, when I won the Princess Christina Competition. And presenter Hans van den Boom is so incredibly connected to the program, that man is unique, so much cordiality and warmth. It is a fantastic stage, I still love to come back there. Look at the people who started there, Janine Jansen, Simone Lamsma…

“And I don’t really understand the argument that it sounds very different at home to the listener. Does it all have to be absolutely perfect? That is really something of this time, is that the indicator? Music is communication, music is language. Radio has a certain electricity, you can hear that Hall of Mirrors. This program is a way to do something about music from the bottom up. It’s about love for culture and its accessibility. With the disappearance of Hall of Mirrors you take away an important building block of what is left.”

Dreaming at home

Pianist Hans Eijsackers agrees with this. “The atmosphere of the Spiegelzaal in the Concertgebouw also works well on the radio, you get the atmosphere of what it is like to go to a concert. You are somewhere you can dream of at home.”

Mezzo-soprano Leonore van Sloten adds: “It is such an optimistic program, with all those people who are enthusiastic about a forgotten composer or who have won a prize. You could possibly deal with the compensation differently, and ask people who perform there if they want to be paid, it is advertising for them, promotion, and quite an experience. I also wrote that in a letter to the NPO, I have not heard anything about it.”

Anthe de Zwart, author of the petition: “I hear from many people that they are listening. Internationally known musicians have signed, all talents that are heard by a wide audience. It is a popular program especially among young people.”

Yet it is all to no avail. Barnas from AvroTros: “It’s actually very simple, the NPO doesn’t like it and we do. There is an objection, but it is being handled by the board of directors, the same board of directors that already approved the 2024 annual plan, so the chance that it will turn around is very small.”

Anthe de Zwart: “I just can’t imagine that it is no longer there.”