This Thursday morning, the Barcelona team published a publication presenting the new shirt for the 2023/24 season, with a particular distinction that drew attention,
The shirt is in the traditional blaugrana colors, with the classic vertical stripes, and now they are inspired by the first women’s team in history.
On the shield appears a rhombus which alludes to what was the historical team of Peña Femenina Barcelonista.
‘The new Barça kit for the 2023/24 season. We bring together a new generation of athletes, artists and leaders who are here to lead the way. Inspired by the pioneers of Barça.’can be read in the post.
‘A rhombus that represents the first women’s team in history that played a football match at the Stadium, currently Spotify Camp Nou, honoring the pioneering spirit of Barça, always being a leader both in sports, with a successful history, as well as as for the more social aspect’.
The rhombus that has become curious dates back to 1970, when imma cabeceran met with the man who was president of FC Barcelona at the time, Agustí Montal I Costa, to propose the creation of a women’s club,
At Christmas the debut match was played, and after that, the women’s team joined the Peña Femenina Barcelonista. The shield was a combination of the official shield, along with the characteristic rhombus of the official Barca Atlétic shield. It was in 2022 when the team was officially recognized.
