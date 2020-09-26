Sometimes the baby cries due to stomach pain or gas but sometimes the baby gets vomiting. At the same time, if vomiting is happening again and again, it is important to treat it by knowing the reason so that the baby does not have much problem. Due to this, there may be a lack of water in the baby’s body.Let us know what causes the baby to reverse.The feeding tube of the baby is not completely mature, so after drinking milk, milk can come back into the food pipe, which allows the baby to drain the milk from the mouth or nose. Often this problem is cured when the baby is 18 months old.Stomach flu is also known as viral gastroenteritis. It is a viral infection of the stomach. It shows symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain. If you have stomach flu, your baby may vomit for a few days. The problem of vomiting and diarrhea is due to gastrointestinal or any system infection. Urinary tract infections and chest infections are the cause of the baby’s vomiting. The immunity of children is weak, so they have an early infection.

Is it common for a baby to vomit?

Yes, it is normal for the baby to vomit after drinking mother’s milk. Many times, when the baby is full and he drinks more milk, then this situation is reversed. This problem resolves on its own as the baby grows.



What to do to stop the reverse

Whenever you feed your baby, keep a clean cloth with you so that whenever the baby is vomiting, her mouth can be cleaned immediately.

Do not stir it after feeding. Wean the child daily at the same time. The problem may become more severe when weaned at different times daily. On the advice of the doctor, give reverse medicine.

When to see a doctor

If your baby is getting vomiting and diarrhea then do not let his body lack water. It is a matter of concern if the color of the vomit is brown or the child is not a squat. The child usually does not have vomiting for more than 24 hours and if it is reversed for longer than this, it can be a sign of bacterial infection or serious illness. If the child is coughing up cough after vomiting, see a doctor immediately.

How to make testy puree with banana for baby

Domestic tips to reverse

Breastfeeding requires feeding the baby in a short period of time and when the vomiting stops, you can start feeding your baby as usual.

Children taking formula milk require ORS every fifteen minutes in two to three hours. You will get ORS from Chemist. It does not cause water scarcity.