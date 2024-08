The map of the districts in Thuringia was almost completely blue after the European elections: the AfD had won in 16 districts. There was only one deep black spot: the Eichsfeld. Here in the northwest of the state, on the former inner-German border, the CDU won with a whopping 40.4 percent. It had previously only managed this in the cities of Jena, Weimar and Erfurt, but with much worse results.