The summer market for the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX has been very prolific. In this transfer window, the signings of players such as Óliver Torres (Monterrey), Érick Sánchez (América), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Tigres) and Paulinho (Toluca) have been announced.
The above are just some of the most important movements in this market, however, Liga MX clubs will be able to make signings until next Saturday, September 14.
Why are Liga MX clubs able to continue trading for a couple more weeks while major leagues such as the Premier League, Ligue 1, LaLiga and Bundesliga closed their registrations on Friday, August 30 at 11:59 p.m.? We’ll explain below.
First of all, it must be taken into account that the deadlines for the Liga MX market are established in its own regulations.
According to the transfer calendar According to FIFA, this transfer period, ahead of the 2024 Apertura, officially started on Friday, June 27.
The regulations stipulate some exceptions and special cases for registering and hiring players. The deadline for registering Mexican soccer players expired on July 1, although in some cases these operations were allowed.
For contracts from abroad, the deadline is September 14. The market will close at 7:00 p.m. on this day.
Unlike other years, in this edition of the transfer market the league gave a longer period for clubs to make their moves, perhaps taking into account the summer tournaments, in addition to the holding of the 2024 Leagues Cup.
