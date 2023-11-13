Over the years, ‘Dragon Ball’ has introduced a wide variety of characters and creatures with extremely diverse appearances in both the anime and manga. So it is no longer strange to find a chatty cat in the group or elegantly dressed dinosaurs in the city where Goku and his friends reside.

Within this cast, the figure of Ten Shin Han He stands out visually for his human appearance, being practically identical to the rest of the inhabitants of Earth. We say “practically” because he carries a distinctive third eye on his forehead. As a result of this detail, many fans of the series have wondered—for years—if ‘Chaos’s’ best friend is an earthling. The creator of ‘Dragon Ball’, Akira Toriyama, broke his silence on this issue and revealed the hidden secret behind this character.

Is ‘Ten Shin Han’ from ‘Dragon Ball’ human?

In ‘Dragon Ball Z’, we are surprised to discover that the protagonist, Goku, is actually a being from another planet, a Saiyan. However, he is not the only “alien” in the group. According to him he revealed Akira Toriyama, Ten Shin Han He is a descendant of an alien race that settled on Earth many years ago.

About their ancestors, not much information is available, except that they possessed 3 eyes, and this distinctive trait has been passed down through the generations. This makes it clear that Ten Shin Han It is not completely 100% human.

What is the hidden power of ‘Ten Shin Han’s’ third eye?

According to the creator of ‘Dragon Ball’, Akira Toriyama, the peculiarity of possessing a third eye gave this race the ability to see the truth. However, Ten Shi Han lost this power when he was presented as a villain at the beginning of the story, since this ability is only achievable for those of pure heart. Even though our character goes over to the side of the good guys, it was too late for him, since he was never able to develop that ability.

Although this is the official version provided by Toriyama himself, other explanations have emerged throughout the plot of ‘Dragon Ball’. For example, in the video game ‘The Legacy of Goku II’it is stated that Ten Shi Han He developed his third eye by achieving a special state of mental strength known as the “enlightened Buddha state.” However, as is often the case with information from games, it is necessary to take this information with a grain of salt.

