Why does Spain seek to put Latin America back at the center of the European agenda?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Enter text here
Exclusive interview with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares speaking from New York.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R I
In an exclusive interview with EL TIEMPO, a media outlet that belongs to Grupo Diarios América (GDA), Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares speaks from New York about Spain’s plans to once again put Latin America at the center of the European agenda.
José Manuel Albares is acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain. He was appointed on July 10, 2021.
Albares has been Ambassador of Spain to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco and Secretary General of International Affairs, European Union, G20 and Global Security in the Office of the President of the Government, acting as Sherpa to the President of the Government both in the European Union and at the G20.
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
TIME
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Spain #seek #put #Latin #America #center #European #agenda