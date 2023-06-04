In 21 years of military rule in Brazil, 191 people were killed and 243 were reported missing, according to the National Truth Commission which in 2014 presented a report on the issue of human rights in the country. At the same time, the organization Human Rights Watch presented an estimate that at least 20 thousand people were tortured in the period between 1964 and 1985.

Chavismo has been in power in Venezuela for 24 years. Data compiled by the organization Programa Venezolano de Educación Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea) show that 320 people were killed in street protests alone. “Only”, because these numbers do not cover victims in the official and clandestine facilities where the regime holds its prisoners. Until 2000, more than 7 thousand cases of torture and physical violation of opponents and demonstrators, with a balance of 72 deaths.

Nicolás Maduro has been the president for ten years. Under his cudgel, the regime escalated the violence. In 2017 alone, the year in which thousands of protests were held across the country, the Maduro regime killed 143 people, injured another 3,000 and arrested another 5,000. Data show that between 2014 and 2019, no less than 250 were killed. In addition to the dead, the violence perpetrated by Maduro left no fewer than 9,138 people injured in those same street demonstrations.

Under Maduro, 15,756 people have been arrested in Venezuela for “involvement in protests” or accused of destabilizing actions. Most of them are currently on parole, awaiting a trial. Almost a thousand have already been tried and convicted, according to data from the organization Foro Penal.

When it comes to disappearing political opponents, Maduro is a machine. Between 2018 and 2019 alone, they were no less than 724 peopleaccording to figures from the Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, based in Washington, DC.

Almost all of Maduro’s disappeared were either removed from their homes by state agents, without any type of court order, or were kidnapped through the country’s streets. They were often handcuffed and gagged by masked people without any type of identification that would allow them to be associated with the state apparatus.

The effort to draw a parallel between the numbers of the military regime in Brazil and the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela is not intended to carry out a morbid gymkhana of those who arrest, torture, kill and disappear with more people. It is an attempt to help those who embrace Nicolás Maduro as a hero of the resistance to get to know him a little better.

A basic question is: why does the same person who calls the Brazilian military regime a dictatorship – and defines it as one of the darkest pages in our recent history – see no problem in defending such Venezuelan democracy?

This week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva caused a worldwide uproar by celebrating Maduro as a democrat (the thermometer is the overdose of elections and referendums held in Venezuela) and a victim of narratives constructed by “our” opponents. The use of the pronoun was not by chance. Lula not only sides with Maduro in a war in which he also feels like a victim, but also an external one that has never stopped seeing the United States as an adversary. So something to be won. In the case of Lula’s speech, not only the US, but it is also possible to see the estrangement towards Canada, the European Union and organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS), just to name a few examples of those who built, according to Lula , the “narrative” that turned the upright and angelic Maduro into a devil.

The most surprising thing, however, was that Lula did not say what he said. But yes, people (many of them trained in analyzing the world, it should be noted) were stunned by what he said. Where was everyone for the last 20 years? Lula has not changed a millimeter in the bow of his policy and way of thinking.

Lula is not alone. Perhaps he can be treated as the owner of a cave that, like the metaphor created by Plato, is full of people who trust in a world of shadows projected on the walls. And why take a step out of the cave and try to see what’s there, if they have an enlightened guide who from the cave’s threshold confirms what the shadows seem to be?

Recently, the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, made a speech in the United Nations Committee to Combat Torture in which he said: “In recent years, we have had a President of the Republic at the head of the country who worshiped torturers and encouraged all sorts of abuses by public power, particularly those who hold the monopoly on the use of torture. of force, against the population itself”.

Almeida talks about Jair Bolsonaro. Considering the tense, can this same sentence be applied to President Lula when he leaves the presidency? Evidently yes. But will Almeida do it? Those who condemn the dictatorship in Brazil, but say that Venezuela has democracy, will they do so?

And if Almeida’s phrase is applied to the present, thus: We have a president at the head of the country who worships torturers and encourages all sorts of abuses by public power, particularly those who hold the monopoly on the use of force, against the population itself.? Would it be a push or a simple observation about the fragility of the commitment to democracy of those who claim to defend it?

Oh! Lula never encouraged violence. How not? Reducing the social, institutional and political barbarism of an entire country to a “narrative” of an “opponent” who “dislikes Venezuela” is an effort not only to erase what happened, but an endorsement so that criminals not only remain unpunished , but with the proper license to be what they are. Murderous dictators.