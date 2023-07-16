If there is one thing that primary and secondary students and teachers look forward to all year long, it is the Summer Vacation of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), which is why students and teachers will be happy to know that the educational authorities decided to extend this vacation period.

We are halfway through the month of July 2023, which means that we are a few days away from the official conclusion of the school year 2022-2023that is to say, that the long-awaited summer vacations of the current year begin-

With everything, and despite the fact that with each passing day the long vacations of this year are getting closer, the Secretary of Basic Education made public the decision to extend this vacation period for basic education students in Mexico.

And it is that, as you will remember, months ago the Secretary of Basic Education made the decision to modify the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, by changing the dates of the Continuing Training Workshop for teachers affiliated with the Mexican federal agency.

It is in this way that Instead of concluding the current school year this 2023 on July 26, as established in 2022, now the 2022-2023 school year will end next Wednesday, July 19, which means an advance of the longest vacation period of the school year of a week, which in turn translates into more days of summer vacation.

However, it should be emphasized that in some entities of the Mexican Republic, especially in the north of the country, the state educational authorities decided to bring forward the conclusion of the school year, since, they argued, it was risky to expose minors to the high temperatures that have been recorded in recent weeks.

Finally, it should be noted that, according to the 2023-2024 school calendar published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) a few days ago, the new preschool, primary, and secondary school cycle will start on monday august 28.

This, it should be noted, means that basic education students will have more than a month of summer vacation.

