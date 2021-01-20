Shovels and snow plows are essential on the roads when there is snowfall as important as those registered during these days in practically all of Spain. Like salt, it is used to disperse the accumulation of frozen water on the asphalt, allowing cars to circulate with greater safety and less risk of leaving the road.

Salt is used to break down ice and snow because when we dissolve a substance in water, its melting point drops. This means that, if the water freezes at 0ºCAt normal atmospheric pressure, dissolving in it a substance such as salt, we obtain what is called a solution (a solid dissolved in a solvent).

Annually are consumed between 300,000 and 500,000 tons depending on the harshness of each winter, around 7% of the total salt production in the Peninsula, which supplies 90% of the road network both on national, regional and provincial highways. In this way, whether it is rock salt or in the form of brine (a liquid solution with 23% salt and 77% water), most of the Spanish roads live continuously “bathed” in salt, with a collateral victim: vehicles. This is how they assure it from ASETRA, the Madrid Workshop Association.

How to avoid car damage



Vehicles that regularly travel on these roads are highly exposed to corrosion caused by road salt, which causes damage to the paint, bodywork and rims of vehicles. In addition, the high corrosive power of the salt that is used to avoid icing on drivewaysIt can also cause increased oxidation in other parts of the car such as shock absorbers, exhaust pipe, brakes and radiator.

For this reason, it is recommended to regularly clean the car in the snowy season to remove the encrusted salt. It agrees do not let more than a week pass to thoroughly clean the vehicle after driving on roads where salt has been spilled. Likewise, it is recommended not to abandon car cleaning in winter since salt, snow and mud can not only cause damage to cars, but accumulated dirt hinders vision and compromises road safety.

The best way to remove any trace of saltpeter is washing with plenty of water. If we want the paint of our car to last longer with its initial shine, the ideal is to wash it by hand, with neutral products. In case of opting for the car washes, from Istobal recommend the use of high pressure wash programs or foams to help dissolve the salt. It is also essential to review and clean the underbody well, in addition to the tires, since they are areas where a lot of embedded salt accumulates.

In the case of a lot of dirt on the rims, it is advisable to use specific prewash products that will allow effective cleaning and also extend the life of the rims, thanks to their formulas that incorporate corrosion inhibitors.

The use of waxes is also important to protect the paint of the vehicle, since they deposit a protective film on the bodywork that even helps to keep the vehicle clean for longer. These specific waxes for car bodywork enhance shine and provide greater cleaning durability thanks to its water-repellent properties. In addition, in the rainy season, the use of wax repels water to make driving safer. Similarly, this type of wax helps to remove water from the windshield in rainy situations at speeds of over 80 km / h.

Finally, it is recommended not to forget the drying phase when washing during winter, as it is of great importance at this time to avoid the formation of ice from the remains of water that may remain on the vehicle.