“Central Asia and Azerbaijan have been connected with Russia by a gas pipeline system since Soviet times. And in many cases, it is more convenient to deliver fuel from these countries to our southern regions and the Lower Volga region than from Siberia, ” says Deputy General Director of the National Energy Security Fund Alexey Grivach… – But according to the documents, such deliveries are not imports. In return, part of the Siberian gas goes to the “far abroad” countries under export contracts of partners from the “near abroad”.

In addition, Gazprom helps our neighbors. For example, earlier part of the Turkmen and Uzbek gas was supplied to Kazakhstan via Russian pipelines. It was difficult for these countries to come to an agreement directly. And the gas purchased in Kazakhstan goes to the Orenburg gas processing plant before entering the export portfolio, ensuring its loading. The scale of Russian purchases is changing. Now they are carried out to a minimum only in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.