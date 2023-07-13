Touted for stardom from a very young age, Foden certainly hasn’t let anyone down. Now regarded as one of the world’s most valuable players, the citycen has earned it all at the Etihad following Manchester City’s treble in 2022/23.
Pep Guardiola encouraged patience with the Cityzens youth squad as his presence in the Spaniard’s first team became more prominent, but Pep’s nurturing and nurturing of the playmaker’s talent has helped turn Foden into the majestic star that is today
Foden is one of the English sensations to wear a unique shirt number, but unlike some of his compatriots, there is meaning behind donning the number 47 shirt at City.
This is not another case like Declan Rice or Trent Alexander-Arnold, who simply stumbled across their various jersey numbers and have stuck with them since their respective first-team breakthroughs. There is a story behind Foden’s 47 and it is moving
The English international’s grandfather, Ronnie, passed away at the age of 47 and Foden has opted to pay tribute to him by wearing the number 47 since he broke into Pep Guardiola’s team.
Sergio Agüero was said to have offered Foden the number 10 shirt when the Argentine revealed he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 season. The midfielder, however, turned down Agüero’s proposal after some thought.
“10 is a very big number at the club, but I have something with 47,” Foden said later. “I would like to create my own legacy and keep that number.”
Jack Grealish took Agüero’s number after arriving from Aston Villa for a British record fee of £100m in August 2021
