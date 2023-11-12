This week, expectedly on Wednesday the 15th or Thursday the 16th of November, The current president of the Government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, will continue his mandate for a new period of four years. But to get to that moment he went through an obstacle course, full of pirouettes, negotiations, previously unthinkable pacts and even massive street protests that disrupted the political climate.

Sánchez will renew his mandate after having obtained the support of the separatist parties of Catalonia and the Basque Country, to which Unión Canaria joined at the last minute. And in this way he will obtain 179 votes in the Congress of Deputies, a sufficient number to constitute a government and a turn in his favor with which he will surpass in number of votes his co-partisan Felipe González in 1986 and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in his two terms. from 2004 and 2008.

Although the Popular Party (PP) won the general elections, its leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo did not obtain sufficient support from the deputies of Congress to become president, since the Spanish constitutional regime contemplates the parliamentary model, which allows Congress to decide who is the future president.

Thus, as an electoral paradox, Sánchez will enter to govern the country without having won the general elections of July 23.

Although it is not strange that after elections the most elected leaders negotiate and establish alliances that gain votes in Parliament, What is unprecedented in this case is the pact that Sánchez closed with the Catalan independentists who had held an anti-constitutional referendum on October 1, 2017.

On repeated occasions, both Sánchez and Núñez Feijóo – the two elected after the July elections – announced that they would not reach any agreement with the Catalan independence movement to obtain the presidency. Feijóo managed to explore the possibility of an agreement with the Catalans, but the hard line of his party – led, among others, by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso – stopped the initiative. Sánchez, on the other hand, persisted in his goal until he achieved it.

In fact, although the socialist leader was careful to get directly involved in the negotiation and pointed out that it was an agreement between parties, that is, between the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (Psoe) and Junts per Catalunya, in Spain everyone points directly to Sánchez .

And although the Basque Nationalist Party joined the government pact at the last minute to facilitate Sánchez’s investiture, The determining factor in the negotiations was always the seven votes of the Junts per Catalunya parliamentarians in Congress, the party led by Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Community of Catalonia.

The independence leader tightened the rope until the last minute to sign the agreement to support the socialists, but before The negotiations were mainly focused on achieving Sánchez’s commitment to obtain amnesty for those accused of the so-called process, a referendum called in 2017 by Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras, president and vice president of Catalonia at that time, and which led Catalans to the polls to decide the independence of the region, despite warnings that it violated the Constitution put forward by the government since then, led by the conservative Mariano Rajoy.

The independence leader and former president of the Community of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont.

After a controversial count that gave secessionism an advantage, Puigdemont declared the independence of Catalonia and then suspended it momentarily. But Rajoy intervened, the regional government intervened, the Constitutional Court annulled the independence referendum and Spanish justice took several separatist leaders to prison, while another handful – among them Puigdemont – fled Spain and arrest warrants are still on them.

So, The agreement reached between the Psoe and Junts contemplates the approval of an amnesty law for those accused and the constitution of a negotiation table with the intervention of both parties, and with the presence of an international verifier, who studies the Catalan problem. A law proposed as an essential requirement to maintain support for the next government.

In addition, it highlights the need to take measures against the judicialization of politics. The text also includes the need to expand Catalonia’s participation in European institutions and international organizations, and the provision that Junts deputies will vote in favor of Sánchez’s investiture in Parliament.

The document includes the proposal to hold a new self-determination referendum on the future of Catalonia

The document also includes the proposal to hold a new self-determination referendum on the future of Catalonia, protected by article 92 of the Constitution, which states that “political decisions of special importance may be submitted to a consultative referendum of all citizens.” Although the consultation must be called by the king at the proposal of the president of the government and must be authorized by Congress.

The independentistas also ask that the transfer to the Generalitat (Catalan Government) of all the taxes paid there be carried out, something that does not happen with the other Spanish autonomous communities.

The “number three” of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, was in Brussels for the signing of the agreement with the Catalans.

The divisions generated by the pact

The truth is that the agreement has raised a real wave of reactions against it. Over week, Various massive demonstrations gathered in front of the Psoe headquarters and in front of the offices of the European Union in Madrid. Several of them ended in riots, with tear gas, smoke and some arrests. At Thursday’s rally, attended by about 8,000 people according to the Government delegation, the police arrested 24 people.

Opponents of the pact consider that it attacks the equality of Spaniards and undermines the foundations of the rule of law. They also argue that article 92 of the Constitution does not protect a possible referendum, which has also been expressed by the Constitutional Court itself.

The president of the Community of Madrid, the conservative Díaz Ayuso, for example, maintained that The agreement between Junts and the Psoe is “a blank check that a dictatorship has smuggled in.” While the main associations of magistrates considered in a statement on Thursday that parts of the Socialists’ agreement with Puigdemont represent a “breakdown of the separation of powers”, in addition to revealing “distrust in the functioning of the Judiciary” in Spain.

Critics also state that the demand for independence currently lacks citizen support in Catalonia, given that Esquerra Republicana, Junts and CUP obtained less than 30 percent of the votes in this year’s general elections.

The future amnesty law also generates division within Sánchez’s Socialist Party itself. In a harsh reproach, former president Felipe González stated that “the amnesty is not worth seven votes.” And the president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano García-Page, considered that the “anxiety” to govern should not lead to an agreement with a person who intends to “end the Constitution and the unity of the country.”

Disturbances in protests against the Government’s negotiations to grant an amnesty to people involved in the failed independence attempt in Catalonia.

Sánchez, for his part, demanded this Saturday that the right “accept the result of the polls”, instead of calling for protests against his inauguration, and assured that he will govern four more years “for all Spaniards.” Furthermore, he regretted that “a past that we believed to be overcome” resonates again “with the complicity of an already parasitized traditional right.”

A new demonstration against the agreement is called for this Sunday. While Sánchez’s next investiture, in any case, will be held in a tense political environment immersed in confrontations, and marked once again by the independentists.

I ask for sanity and restraint from the PP. Let him accept the result of the polls and the legitimacy of the Government that we will form very soon. Be brave and say no to the bear hug of the extreme right and abandon the reactionary path on which they are moving towards the abyss today. We will govern to… pic.twitter.com/5ax4VsZo6P — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 11, 2023

