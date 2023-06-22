While the padel courts are springing up like mushrooms everywhere, there is more and more attention for the disadvantages of the new sport: the annoying popping of the balls. Sound experts, tennis association KNLTB, lawyers and civil servants spoke about solutions at a conference on Wednesday afternoon.

It is an unprecedented success story: more than 250,000 Dutch people already practice padel, the racket sport that came over from Mexico and is a mix between squash and tennis. In less than ten years, the Netherlands has about 1700 padel courts at almost 500 locations. In five years there will be almost 4,000, the KNLTB calculates. This year alone, some 625 jobs will be added at 140 locations. “Tennis clubs see their membership numbers increase by an average of a quarter after the construction of padel courts,” says Frank Neering, padel program manager.

No wonder tennis clubs are so eager to have one or more padel courts. In the beginning, municipalities and even the Council of State went along quite easily, according to experts in Amersfoort at the ‘Padel and Sound’ theme meeting of the Dutch Noise Pollution Foundation (NSG). Local governments thought the sport was similar to tennis. “And in tennis, courts may be built fifty meters from inhabited areas.”

However, that distance is much too small, it soon became apparent. Padel is a completely different game and causes much more noise, says lawyer Luurt Wildeboer van Houthoff. Up to 91 decibels. ,,There are four people on the track, who are also allowed to use the glass walls. The number of ball contacts is much higher.” The sound of the padel ball against the racket is also quite typical, he says. “It causes strong reactions in many people.”

Annemarie Snoodijk from Bennebroek is one of them. ,,The endless ‘plocking’ goes through marrow and bone, she sighs. ,,I sit in the garden with headphones on, otherwise I can’t stand it. It causes stress.” Snoodijk is co-founder of the Overlast Padel Foundation, which fights against ‘that shit noise’ and follows the theme meeting with interest. She emphasizes that she is not against padel. ,,In fact, I padel myself regularly. I love racket sports. But my padel should not be someone else’s nuisance.” See also Record number of more than 2,000 migrants arrived on the island of Lampedusa in 24 hours

The nuisance does not only come from the balls. Padel attracts a completely different audience to tennis clubs. Like football players. “You see a lot of young men in their twenties and thirties,” says Snoodijk. “They often shout and seem to have less standards and values.”

Sound expert Arjo van den Berg formulates more cautiously and calls padel ‘a more enthusiastic game.’ On the small course, players quickly get in each other’s way. Active communication is therefore required. But he also says: “Could it be because so many footballers like padel?” Cheers and laughter fill the room.

In any case, nuisance is an abundance of nuisance for the young sport, notes Snoodijk. Residents in 129 municipalities have already protested against padel courts in their neighbourhood, according to the online complaints desk of its Overlast Padel Foundation. From Assendelft to Zwaag and from Amsterdam to Zwolle. This concerns 424 jobs that are already there or have yet to be created. For a long time, the tennis association KNLTB denied that padel is a problem, she says. “For a long time we ran into a wall with our objections.”

That has now changed. “Padel does indeed cause more noise”, KNLTB man Neering readily admits. In an attempt to remove the growing number of objections, the tennis association met with numerous stakeholders, including the Dutch Noise Pollution Foundation and the Association of Padel Builders Netherlands. See also Economy - Latin America will have a "highly complex" labor market in 2023, indicates the ILO



The result is the Padel and Sound Handbook, which was published at the end of January and contains guidelines for municipalities and tennis clubs. For example, when constructing two padel courts in a quiet residential area or rural area, it is advised to keep a distance of at least 160 meters from now on. With four lanes, that is more than 200 meters. At shorter distances, soundproofing measures must be taken, such as the construction of a noise barrier.

Less than six months later, the document is already widely accepted, says Erik Roelofsen, director of the Dutch Noise Pollution Foundation. “For many municipalities, the new guidelines form the basis.”

Shooting or go-kart range

Yet there is still enough going wrong, it appears at the meeting. For example, quite a few tennis clubs believe they can immediately start building their padel courts after obtaining a municipal environmental permit. While a so-called activity decision notification is also required. There is also often uncertainty about the noise standards.

The Padel Noise Pollution Foundation calls the new Guide Padel and Sound an improvement, but continues to find the rules too soft. Actually, padel courts should be even further away from residential areas. “A padel court is not a tennis court,” says Snoodijk. “You have to compare it to a shooting range or go-karting. Other rules also apply. We believe that the government should really take this up.”

The problem lies partly in the noise measurements, she says. For example, the voice of players does not have to be taken into account to determine any nuisance. And the measurements apply to the facade of the house. Nuisance in the garden is still possible. “It is therefore possible that objections about noise nuisance are rejected, while nuisance is still experienced,” says lawyer Wildeboer. See also Economy - The ruble collapses after sanctions; Russia responds with drastic economic measures

He expects padel to remain controversial for the time being given the turbulent growth. There have already been ten lawsuits between residents and tennis clubs about the sport. For example, a tennis club in Beverwijk is only allowed to keep the padel courts open until 8 p.m. by the judge. “I expect that the number of lawsuits will only increase.”

‘Let local residents have a say’

Director Roelofsen of the Dutch Noise Pollution Foundation advises tennis clubs with padel plans to get local residents involved in the discussion at an early stage. “Good communication is key, no one benefits from more lawsuits.” He points to the conflict in Amstelveen where the tennis club has planned the new padel court near homes. ,, While there is enough space to lay the courts elsewhere on the site, the tennis association has dug in and the board refuses to talk. That is highly unwise.”

