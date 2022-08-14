On date 13 of the 2022 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate overwhelmed Newell’s 4-1 with two goals from Paul Solariwho had an unbeatable debut at the Monumental Stadium wearing the “Millionaire” team shirt.
For the very soccer fan it will not have been a surprise because he records it from his time in Colo Colo, but the fan of River and the domestic tournament in general has probably been surprised, or at least asked, why the kid every time he scores a goal he celebrates the bowsquaring off in military style.
It is in dedication to his maternal grandfather, Feliciano, with an extensive military career.. The 21-year-old player got to know him for a short time, since he passed away when he was very young, but his story moved him and that is why every time he converts he pays homage to him in that way.
“The goal was for my grandfather who today I don’t have, who was a military man, and it was what occurred to me at the time because of all the adrenaline. I wanted to dedicate it to him“He explained in 2021 when he celebrated in a key match for Colo Colo, who escaped relegation thanks to that goal.
In addition, on this occasion, El Pibe threw an “E” into the air corresponding to his maternal grandmother, Elva, who is going through a health problem: “My grandmother is hospitalized, I would love to be hugging her,” he said post match against “Leprosy”, where he was the great figure.
