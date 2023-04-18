The fact that there are so many deaths among cyclists in the Netherlands is mainly because the number of cyclists with helmets is very thin. And that while a good helmet does not have to be extremely expensive and hipper models are appearing all the time.

The Dutch think about bicycle helmets the same as skiers did about a ski helmet in the 1980s. They think it’s superfluous, it’s something for children, not tough, it messes up your hair and after a while it starts to itch. But where you no longer meet skiers in the Alps without head protection, the Netherlands cycles on without a carefree helmet.

‘Short-term effect’

According to Rob Stomphorst of Veilig Verkeer Nederland, we are the country of ‘How strong is the lonely cyclist’ by Boudewijn de Groot. “With the wind in your hair,” he says. “And that doesn’t include a helmet. In the past, many attempts have been made to change, but pilots at schools, for example, handing out free bicycle helmets always had a short-term effect. helmet is clumsy, say the Dutch, because where do you store it, for example?”

291 cyclists killed in accidents

It was announced this morning that this ingrained aversion to the bicycle helmet – especially with the rise of fast electric bicycles in mind – cannot last for long. Last year 291 cyclists were killed, the highest number since 1996 (the start of registration). This is a gigantic percentage, especially compared to the total number of 737 road deaths.

Helmet reduces risk of serious head injury by 60 percent

Safety.nl previously concluded that one third of the victims with serious injuries (22,000 per year) are cyclists aged 55+. Research also showed that wearing a helmet in the event of an accident reduces the risk of serious head injury by up to 60 percent. See also Bundeswehr: Germany wants to expand military presence in the Indo-Pacific

Although the advance of the e-bike undeniably means more helmets on the road, the percentage of cyclists with a helmet is still small. A helmet also does not prevent accidents and is not effective in all cases. If you crash head-on into a car, it really doesn’t make any difference.

Speed ​​pedelec? Helmet required

If you ride the fastest type of e-bike, you are legally obliged to wear a helmet anyway. And not just any, says Kees Bakker alias ‘TestKees’ of the Fietsersbond. “A speed pedelec helmet receives the NTA8776 quality mark if it passes more severe fall tests. A ‘regular’ bicycle helmet must state the European safety standard EN1078 on the inside. This means that in the event of a single-vehicle accident, the helmet can absorb a blow if the cyclist hits a flat surface at about 20 kilometers per hour or hits a curb at 17 kilometers per hour.

Children have a different code, EN1080. It says nothing about the helmet, because it is identical, but everything about the closure. It must be designed in such a way that it automatically releases at a certain force, to prevent children who forget to take off their helmets while playing, from getting stuck behind a climbing frame, for example.”

Not always effective

That European quality mark is mandatory for helmets (‘I certainly wouldn’t buy it in a Chinese web shop’), but wearing it is not. “A helmet does not prevent accidents and is not effective in all cases. If you collide head-on with a car, it really doesn’t make any difference.” According to Bakker, a legal helmet obligation would also have many undesirable effects. ,,For example, that people leave the bicycle more often because of that extra threshold. Moreover, I think that the government should focus on prevention and a safe infrastructure. If you look purely at the statistics of falls, it makes more sense as a senior to wear a helmet when going up or down stairs than when you get on a bicycle.” See also What was life like before the internet? The catalog of the 100 things we have lost

Hip and handy: the Spanish Closca is foldable.

Wearing a bicycle helmet is therefore a voluntary choice, says Bakker. But which one? Because the range is large, in type, size, design and price. Last year, the ANWB tested eleven bicycle helmets from popular brands such as Abus, Lazer and B’Twin. Regardless of the price level, they all scored a sufficient in terms of safety. According to the ANWB, the very best was the Uvex city-i-vo MIPS (approximately €125). The Specialized Align II was almost as good, but a lot cheaper (around $45).

The lighter, the more expensive

Bakker: “Because the helmets have the same quality mark, it makes no difference for the protection whether it is the cheapest from Lidl or a designer model of 200 euros. Or that it is a skate or racing helmet. Generally speaking, the lighter, the more expensive. And you pay for extra features such as insect screen, ventilation or a visor. The most important thing is that the helmet fits well. So fit, just like with shoes. Without the strap, the helmet should already stay in place. Then when you push on the helmet, the pressure should be distributed evenly.” See also US simulations estimate that China would fail to invade Taiwan

Prefer new

You should never buy a second-hand bicycle helmet, because any damage after an impact can be invisible. That is why you have to replace a helmet after a crash and otherwise every 3 to 5 years. Also, do not leave the helmet in the sun for a long time, because that is not conducive to the foam.

Air cushion

Do you think (also in view of your haircut) with no hair on your head to put on a helmet? Then the Hövding, a €350 airbag neckband, might be something for you. “In terms of wearing comfort, it disappointed me. I didn’t like a weight of one kilo around my neck,” says tester Kees Bakker. “In terms of protection, I have more confidence in an airbag that encapsulates your entire head like a soft cushion than in the Styrofoam layer of a helmet. It is quite popular in its homeland Sweden, but I have yet to encounter the first one in the wild in the Netherlands.”

Cool head

You usually don’t put on a bicycle helmet for fun or for the face. Although the Spanish Closca (from €70) could be an exception. The design is hip and well thought-out, because you can easily fold this helmet into a compact package that is almost half as small. This also neutralizes the other reason for not wearing a helmet (‘where do you leave it after the ride?’).