The differences between the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv) are old, only now more accentuated.

For several months, Chavismo has attacked the organization that has always supported them but refused to lose its autonomy and preferred not to join the PSUV. Through the intervention of justice controlled by the ruling party, it is possible that the Venezuelan communists will be prosecuted and reduced to a movement controlled by the madurismo, as has already happened with others.

Why has the PCV become a “nuisance” for Nicolás Maduro?

It turns out that the oldest party in Venezuela – founded in 1931- He began to complain about the crisis that the country is going through and, from there, he shook hands with unions and unions that were protesting against the Chavista revolution due to the deterioration of the quality of life.

This upset Chavismo, which through Diosdado Cabello, on national television, launched attacks alleging that the organization was taking other paths.

With two seats in parliament, Óscar Figuera, president of the PCV, has denounced censorship in the legislature through the refusal to grant them the right to speak. An in-depth investigation into the acts of corruption presented in Petróleos de Venezuela -which includes Maduro- and “the truth” about the death in prison of Leonel Azuaje, president of Cartones de Venezuela, have also been part of the petitions.

#IDefendthePCV US communist organizations condemn the illegal attempt to usurp the initials of the Communist Party of Venezuela. “The PSUV, as a servant of the bourgeoisie, will never be able to fulfill its false promise of socialism” Communist Workers’ Platform USA

American… pic.twitter.com/NhxtfQ0WfZ — Communist Party of Venezuela ☭ (@PCV_Venezuela) July 11, 2023

“The systematic breach of the PSUV-PCV Unitary Framework Agreement, signed in April 2018, and the implementation of an aggressive anti-popular and ultra-liberal adjustment program starting the same year,” the PCV recently expressed in a statement, referring to the reasons for the distancing from Chavismo.

The PSUV, as a servant of the bourgeoisie, will never be able to fulfill its false promise of socialism

Now, the judicial route seems the punishment for the communists. The same thing happened with the Acción Democrática, Copei and Tupamaro parties, to which new boards of directors have been imposed by legal means, fragmenting the organization into two, “the original ones” and the “new ones”.

And that step was already taken. This same Monday, a group of alleged PCV militants went to the Supreme Court of Justice (PCV) to file an appeal to appoint a board ad hoc for considering that “she is kidnapped” by her general secretary, Óscar Figuera.

“A false positive has been mounted to try to create an opinion matrix, with the aim of usurping the initials and the legal personality of the PCV”, Figuera said at a press conference.

Remembering: Henry Parra (the person who filed the request to intervene in the PCV today before the TSJ) confessed a few days ago in a video broadcast by themselves, that “the PSUV wants the card but we want the party” #IDefendthePCV pic.twitter.com/CbleZfFh6I — Luigino Bracci Roa 🔧🚂 (@lubrio) July 11, 2023

Communist movements in Latin America have spoken in favor of the party. “The PSUV, as a servant of the bourgeoisie, will never be able to fulfill its false promise of socialism,” they said in a statement. Communist Workers’ Platform USA and the American Council of BolsheviksUnited States parties.

In other times, Chavismo and the PCV presented friction, however, those of now seem irreparable. “They will not prevent the PCV from continuing to accompany the people, in the streets demanding wages and respect for the union organization,” Figuera declared.

