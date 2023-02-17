This Thursday there was a new meeting between the presidents Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro. It is the third since the Colombian arrived at the Casa de Nariño. The first two occurred in Caracas, in the presidential palace, and the last one occurred on February 16 a few centimeters – not even meters – from Norte de Santander.

Only a couple of hours before it was learned that the two presidents would be on the Tienditas bridge.

It was a tweet from the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela that confirmed that Maduro would attend the meeting to sign with his counterpart the Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28. A white stripe drawn on the floor literally divided the space between the leadersleaving for granted the limits of both nations.

Maduro limited himself to being on his side of the “line”, without stepping on Colombian territory or, at least, not in front of the cameras. A reward offered by the United States for his capture still weighs on him, a sum of 15,000,000 dollars.

And although relations with his neighbor seem to be going well, his steps are still cautious. The best example is that the Bogotá-Caracas air connection continues not to run smoothly, also due to the US sanctions imposed on the Venezuelan state company Conviasa.

Maduro’s trips abroad began to be limited since 2018 when an assassination attempt occurred in August, during the celebration of the anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard.

Following that, in 2019, the Juan Guaidó effect caused some 60 countries to stop recognizing him as president. Then, In 2020, the arrest request came from Washington accusing him of being a drug trafficker. The pandemic also added to the confinement of the president.

Maduro’s last visit to Colombia was in 2014.

But in 2021, Maduro appeared at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Mexico, unleashing criticism of that country’s president, Manuel Andrés López Obrador. Colombia was one of the countries that claimed the presence of the Venezuelan. Many questioned the “audacity” of Maduro.

In June of the following year, after a few years, he headlined a tour of Eurasia, ending the confinement. He visited at least six countries, including Turkey and Iran. Nothing happened. The president was not captured by the United States.

Now it is a few centimeters closer to Colombian territory, but its presence in Colombia is not definitively specified, giving a message of proximity and even challenge.

Even the arrangement of the chairs for those attending the event was demarcated by the white line that divided the border. Still Maduro does not dare to concretely challenge the United States and beyond that, Petro prefers to maintain good relations with both States.

Chronology of the Maduro-Colombia relationship

Maduro has had meetings and disagreements with Colombia. Since he was chancellor he has been present in the neighboring country.

August 7, 2010Maduro -who was foreign minister- attended the inauguration of Juan Manuel Santos on behalf of Hugo Chávez.

August 8, 2010Foreign Minister María Ángel Holguín traveled to Caracas and held a meeting with Foreign Minister Maduro.

August 10Maduro accompanies Hugo Chávez to Santa Marta to celebrate the first meeting between Santos and Chávez.

August 20Holguín travels to Caracas again and formalizes, together with Maduro, the agreements of August 10.

In March 2011, Holguín and Maduro meet again in Bogotá and prepare a new meeting between the presidents.

On April 9, 2011 a new meeting between Santos and Chávez is held, this time in Cartagena. Maduro was present.

On October 3, 2011 there is a new meeting of foreign ministers in Caracas.

On October 24, 2011 The foreign ministers hold a new meeting in Bogotá.

April 15, 2012Foreign Minister Maduro and President Santos signed six annexes to the Partial Scope Agreement of a commercial nature in Cartagena.

May 24, 2012the foreign ministers meet in Caracas.

January 18, 2013 there is a new meeting of foreign ministers in Caracas.

Already as president, after the death of Hugo Chávez, Maduro continues his relationship with Colombia. And in 2014, in Cartagena, Santos and Maduro lead a meeting to discuss political and security issues.

In 2015 Maduro gave the order to expel Colombians at the border, generating a complex crisis. That year, both leaders face each other in Quito, through the mediation of the president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa.

In 2016 Juan Manuel Santos arrived in Venezuela to meet with Maduro to continue dealing with the border issue. Since then, the relationship deteriorated and it was not until now that Maduro approached the neighboring country.

