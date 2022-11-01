Finally, the face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Colombia and Venezuela is a fact. Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro will face each other today in Caracas, specifically in the Miraflores Palace.

(Also read: Diosdado on the meeting between Petro and Maduro: ‘Welcome, president’)

The expectation around this meeting arose since the Colombian president won the elections and it was speculated that Maduro would go to his inauguration. However, this did not happen. The Venezuelan president limited his trips abroad due to the reward offered by the United States for his capture, which is a sum of 15,000,000 dollars.

The last time a Colombian president came to Venezuela was in 2016. Juan Manuel Santos arrived in the city of Puerto Ordaz, in the south of the country, to talk with Maduro about border issues, then the relationship weakened even more until it finally broke down in 2019, in the government of Iván Duque.

Upon learning of the announcement of Petro’s visit to Caracas, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, applauded the meeting and assured that it had already been planned, that only the date was missing.



No other authority in the country has referred to the meeting, it is common for the Venezuelan administration to remain silent on important issues.

Although both presidents maintain good communication -according to what they themselves have expressed- the two continue to be careful at the moment to show the relationship and that is that there is an important factor of weight: the relationship with the United States.

Colombia has maintained a close relationship with the North American country and now with Petro it is trying to maintain good ties, but at the same time it wants to incorporate Venezuela back into the region. Petro has spoken of reinserting it into the Inter-American Justice System and continuing with Latin American “integration.”

If Maduro were to make a trip to Colombia, a capture scenario is not likely, but a conflict with the United States is likely, which at the moment it seems that Bogotá does not want with Washington, although the Joe Biden administration must closely follow this meeting.

In Miraflores, although there is talk that it will only be a lunch, there will be many issues to discuss such as the reopening of the border that occurred a month ago, the binational presence of irregular groups, the activation of flights, trade. And, now that Lula Da Silva has won in Brazil, how the region is reconfigured and other aspects.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

They will take a chemical castration proposal to the Venezuelan Parliament

Nicolás Maduro says that he received a message from the Pope and that he will follow his advice