The vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, complained this Monday to the United States an old compensation, greater than 12,000 million dollars, for the damages caused by financing the internal war in the country Central America in the 1980s.

“The day after tomorrow (April 9, 2024) The 40th anniversary of the presentation of Nicaragua's claim before the International Court of Justice in The Hague (against the United States) will be commemorated. and we continue to demand, demanding that Nicaragua's right to be compensated be respected,” declared Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, through official media in Managua.

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega (d), and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. Photo:Efe Share

The claim for compensation, ordered on June 27, 1986 in a ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), It was officially abandoned by Nicaragua in 1991, but the Government of President Ortega has once again insisted on collecting it.

Murillo, who also complained about the sanctions that Washington imposed on senior officials of her Government, including her and some of her children, announced that this Tuesday the Nicaraguan ambassador to the United Nations, Jaime Hermida, will present a note at the UN in ” where precisely we reiterate that this sentence is in force and that the United States has the obligation to comply.

United States flag. Photo:Bloomberg. Share

On June 27, 1986, The ICJ condemned Washington for the attacks with explosives against ports and other facilities in Nicaragua, carried out in the middle of the civil war and financed by the US, for which the North American country was sentenced to pay millionaire compensation.

But since 1991, The United States has closed the compensation case, which in 38 years has only been claimed by Ortega.

In June 2023, Ortega presented a claim for non-compliance with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, within the framework of the 37th anniversary of that ICJ ruling and hopes to reiterate this Tuesday his call for Washington to pay the money.

EFE