The endings of “Anne with an E” and “1899” were not liked, so fans complained about them. Ted Sarandos revealed what leads to streaming not continuing a series.

In 2019, “Anne with an E”, one of the most talked about youth series on the internet, saw the end of its third season on Netflix. But, with its fans excited for what they would see next in the life of Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), the streaming announced that the production had been cancelled. This caused the rejection of the fans, who joined in social networks to ask for its continuity. Despite the campaigns, this has not been possible.

By the year 2022, “1899”, a series created by Baran Bo Odar, arrived as one of the great premieres of Netflix, by having the mind behind “Dark” as the director. Despite public interest and being a viral topic, the series was not renewed for streaming. So if they were popular, why were they cancelled?

Why is Netflix canceling its series?

"1899" is not a difficult puzzle to complete, but an easy one to enjoy while it lasts.

Stories, characters and performers achieve success on the internet, but in some cases it has been seen that their productions are not renewed despite having an audience that supports them. Who has explained the reason for the cancellation of the series is the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos.

“We have never canceled a successful series. Many of these shows were well-intentioned, but targeted a small audience with a very large budget. The key is: a small audience with a small budget and a large audience with a large budget. If you do it right, you can make history forever,” he told the Bloomberg portal.

Although he comments that at the time of making the decision they observe how many people see their final material, in 2022 it has been confirmed that several popular plots would not continue. They are between them:

“The umbrella academy”

“Winx Saga”

“Warrior Nun”

“Lock & Key”

“1899”

“Stranger Things” (It will end with its season 5).

With fans ready to see the outcome of “Cobra Kai” or “Stranger things” soon, more than one wonders what other series can be saved from not being renewed and give the public an ending to match.