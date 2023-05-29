For some people, the physical exercise it can trigger a feeling of euphoria or relaxation known as a “runner’s high.” However, for others, exercise can lead to something much less pleasurable: A headache.

These exercise or exertional headaches were first described by researchers in 1968 and occur during or after a period of intense physical activitysuch as running, sneezing, lifting heavy objects, or having sex.

Exertional headaches usually involve a throbbing sensation on both sides of the head, similar to a migraine. Symptoms vary from person to person and can last anywhere from a few minutes to a couple of days. Although it affects a significant percentage of the adult and adolescent population, there is still limited scientific data on these headaches.

There are several theories as to why exertional headaches occur. During the exercise, increases blood flow to the brain to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen. However, this also means an increase in the amount of carbon dioxide and heat that the brain needs to get rid of. To deal with this, the blood vessels expand, which can cause pain in some people.

Environmental conditions can also play an important role. Exercising in hot weather can increase the temperature of the brain and cause a further inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in characteristic throbbing headaches. Similarly, training at altitude can increase the likelihood of exertional headaches due to reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.

People with a personal or family history of migraine may also be more prone to exertion headaches, since the same blood vessel changes involved in migraines are also linked to these headaches.

Although exertional headaches can be annoying, they are usually resolve soon after stopping exercise. If they are related to dehydration, it may take longer for the headache to go away until fluid levels are restored.

If symptoms persist or if the headache is severe, over-the-counter pain relievers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can be used. However, if exertional headaches are frequent, it is advisable to see a doctor to consider treatment and prevention options.

Some measures that can be taken to prevent exertional headaches include returning to exercise gradually after a period of inactivity, warming up properly before engaging in strenuous physical activities, staying hydrated, and ensuring adequate rest.

Also, avoiding exercise in hot weather or at high altitudes may reduce the risk of experiencing these headaches. Other types of exercise that do not involve sustained cardiovascular effort, such as yoga or weight lifting, may also be considered.