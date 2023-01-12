that you car starts to shake and wants to turn off It can certainly be frustrating, but it is also a clear sign that your car has a fault that needs to be addressed and while there is not just one cause for this to occur, some of them may be easier to fix than others. Check here the explanation and possible causes of why your car shakes and wants to turn off.

For every driver, any abnormality that their car is presenting can be alarming, but without a doubt that your car starts to shake while accelerating it can cause panic. But before you lose your cool, we have good news for you, your car is not in danger of exploding, but most likely it does need you to change any part.

Why does my car shake and want to turn off?

Although there may be different causes behind the problem that your car shakes and wants to turn off When using it, first of all you should know that fortunately this failure is not related to the engine, but to much easier parts to change. Check below the reason why you car shakes and wants to turn off.

IAC valve

On many occasions, the fact that your car has vibrations is due to the fact that it needs a change in the IAC valve, this action can improve the operation of the air that enters the engine when it is running. Fortunately for many, the change in the IAC valve It can be done from home, locating this piece on the throttle body.

spark plugs

The plugs are in charge of ignite the fuel of a vehicle, According to carroscomo.com this occurs when conducting the current from the coil to the combustion chamber. A wear in this piece can cause the tremors of your car as soon as you start accelerating. In the event that this is the cause of this failure, it is best to go to your mechanic to check and fix them.

crankshaft pulley

This piece is intended for reduce car vibrations when you increase speed, so it makes sense to think about it at the time your car shakes and wants to turn off. To get you out of doubt, the best thing will be go to a mechanic to check that they are in good condition and if not, replace them.

We recommend you read:

The weather

During winter or when being somewhere where the weather is mostly cold It is common for the weather to cause the car to be colder than normal and during start-up there are vibrations that will disappear as the car warms up. Possibly this happens more on older model cars, but still It may be a cause for the car to shakeWhat you should do as soon as you turn it on is wait for the engine to warm up.